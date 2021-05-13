Unilever Says Yes to Positive Beauty

Now more than ever, people are becoming more and more conscious about what they buy and consume, supporting brands that align with their values and offer products that do more good than harm. In the same way, companies and brands have been shifting to adopt the same level of responsibility when it comes to the products they offer and the messages they send to their audiences, resulting in purposeful actions that demonstrate care not just for people but also for the planet.

Unilever, one of the leading global corporations, recognizes their role in doing just that and in recent years, has been reinforcing positive action across its brands. In the Philippines, the company’s Beauty and Personal Care Category, home to beloved brands like Cream Silk, Pond’s, Lifebuoy, Closeup and Love Beauty and Planet, to name a few, unveils its renewed purpose called Yes to Positive Beauty. This is a commitment to bring about positive change through real actions – to do more good, not just less harm, for people and the planet.

“Our new thrust, Yes to Positive Beauty, is a movement not just for us, but for all Filipinos to champion a new era of beauty and personal care that’s inclusive, equitable and sustainable,” says Dorothy Dee-Ching, Unilever Philippines’ Vice President for Beauty and Personal Care. “As the number one beauty and personal care company in the country, we acknowledge the part we play in being a force for good, and Yes to Positive Beauty encompasses our commitment to do this through our brands.”

Four Steps to Positive Beauty

As the beginning of their commitment towards doing more good, Unilever Philippines identifies four key pillars of purpose:

1. Yes to health and wellbeing

After a year that has heightened the importance of health and hygiene, Unilever commits to making hygiene more accessible and affordable for all Filipino families. Partnering with the Philippine Public Health Association, Unilever, through its trusted brands Lifebuoy and Closeup, launched the Hygiene 101 Campaign, a digital information drive equipping Filipinos with 101 hygiene practices to live by.

2. Yes to equal opportunities

Pushing forward the agenda on gender equity, Unilever makes a conscientious effort to provide opportunities for Filipinos across the country. Starting in 2020, Unilever partnered with Mano Amiga and Shopee to create a grant for up to 25 microentrepreneurs to start or restart their business. The grant included not just monetary funding, but also access to training programs for skills needed to sustain their enterprise, and the Shopee marketplace to give life to their business online.

Another partnership piloted in 2020, Cream Silk has teamed up with Edukasyon.ph, the largest education technology platform in the country, to provide Filipinas with the tools they need to be ready for the next opportunity. This 2021, they launched the #ConditionedForGreater Online Academy, a series of free one-hour certificate courses aligned with skills needed to land a new job, even during a recession.

3. Yes to beauty inclusivity

As one of the top advertisers in the country, Unilever also recognizes how its brands can do their part in shifting beauty standards to combat discrimination and championing inclusion not just in their communications but also across all efforts. The company’s flagbearer for all kinds of beauty, Dove has continued to create safe spaces for all Filipinos to embrace their unique beauty. This year, Pond’s is shifting its products and campaigns to veer away from whitening, empowering Filipinas to love and care for their skin.

Just this April, Unilever also launched its very own online portal www.BeautyHub.ph, a content hub celebrating a progressive, inclusive and tolerant world, representing all types of shapes, sizes, orientations, ages, religions and more. Your everyday beauty expert, www.BeautyHub.PH celebrates unique experiences through features and content that’s helpful, authentic and positive.

4. Yes to sustainability

In order to reduce their environmental impact and reinforce its commitment towards more sustainable practices, Unilever has taken key steps across its personal care brands to use less or better plastic.

Unilever says yes to sustainability by saying no to bubble wrap and replacing it with sustainable eco-wrap for purchases from E-commerce platform Shopee. The company is taking this small step as they continue working with partners to optimize their packaging and further reduce plastic use.

Saying Yes to Positive Beauty

Inviting everyone to join them in their renewed commitment, Unilever is kicking off their Yes to Positive Beauty Sale this May 17-19, 2021 with Shopee! Apart from saying yes to exciting deals and discounts from your favorite brands, like Dove, TRESemme, Cream Silk, Pond’s, St. Ives, Love Beauty and Planet, and more, you’ll be saying yes to sustainability, as Unilever will be rolling out its sustainable eco-wrap packaging for orders with five items and above.

You’ll also be saying yes to equal opportunities and supporting small businesses through Mano Amiga, an organization that creates education and development initiatives to uplift communities in need. With the proceeds from the sale, Mano Amiga will be continuing its program granting microentrepreneurs access to the necessary funds and training courses to help them start, sustain or scale their businesses.

