UNIQLO and White Mountaineering

Announcing a new collaboration for Fall/Winter 2021.

Outerwear created as a common language for everyone—LifeWear simplicity and White Mountaineering style.

White Mountaineering

Founded in 2006 by designer Yosuke Aizawa. “The field we wear clothes is always outdoors” as its concept,

White Mountaineering continues to make products that fuse design, utility, and technology. An approach that has established a brand widely admired in Japan and around the world.

Interview with designer Yosuke Aizawa: https://www.uniqlo.com/jp/en/contents/lifewear-magazine/wm/

Special website: https://www.uniqlo.com/whitemountaineering/