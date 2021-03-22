UNIQLO appoints green Doraemon as Global Sustainability Ambassador

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it has appointed “Doraemon” as its Global Sustainability Ambassador.

The name of the green model of the internationally beloved blue Japanese manga and anime character is “Doraemon Sustainability Mode.” Presented with the UNIQLO logo also rendered in green, he will help convey the many ways in which UNIQLO materializes its sustainability message of “Changing our future through the power of clothing.”

“We are delighted to partner with Doraemon,” said Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer, Fast Retailing. “Over the past two decades, UNIQLO has undertaken numerous sustainability initiatives through business to contribute to a better, more sustainable world. We believe that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, social transformations, and evolving consumer attitudes make it more important than ever to collaborate with customers and other stakeholders in driving positive social change,” he added.

Commenting on the new partnership, Doraemon said, “Hi, everyone! I’m Doraemon and now I am Green! I’ll do my best as UNIQLO Global Sustainability Ambassador to help create a much brighter future! I want to work with you all, so we can make people everywhere more interested in the future of our world!”

Partnership with Doraemon

Doraemon hails from Japan and has become beloved by people of all ages, all around the world. UNIQLO similarly originated in Japan; the company has evolved over the years by providing quality apparel to people everywhere in keeping with its commitment to fostering social progress. As UNIQLO Global Sustainability Ambassador, Doraemon, who has traveled back in time, will help create a better future for the world by presenting the brand’s sustainability initiatives in fun and easily understandable ways. Rendering Doraemon and the UNIQLO logo green underscores the company’s determination to accelerate its sustainability efforts. Doraemon Sustainability Mode will feature in UNIQLO stores around the world, the brand websites, and other channels.

“As a LifeWear Special Ambassador, I am very happy to be involved in UNIQLO’s sustainability efforts. I too wish to learn together with everyone else and contribute, even if a few steps at a time, to a sustainable environment and society,” said Japanese actress Haruka Ayase.

Doraemon joins Ms. Ayase and UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano, and Adam Scott in taking UNIQLO’s sustainability initiatives forward.

Participation of Haruka Ayase and Global Brand Ambassadors in Sustainability Activities

LifeWear Special Ambassador Haruka Ayase is slated to participate with the character in the UNIQLO school outreach program for elementary, junior high and high school students in Japan, as the first step of her participation in UNIQLO’s sustainability efforts. The six UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors will also contribute to these endeavors through sport and by wearing everyday apparel incorporating environmentally friendly materials.