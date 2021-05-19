UNIQLO launches new game wear for Roger Federer

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces new replica game wear for styles to be worn by Roger Federer at the 2021 French Open * . The game wear was designed and developed at the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center, led by Christophe Lemaire, in consultation with the athlete. The line-up will include kids’ sizes. Federer’s iconic “RF” cap will also be offered in two colorway options to match the game wear. Items will be available at UNIQLO Manila Global Flagship store and on uniqlo.com/ph online store starting Monday, May 24th.

Roger Federer commented: “The UNIQLO design team and I have been working on this outfit for over a year now, and we are happy to finally show you at my return to tennis later this month. We hope you agree the colors go so well with the red clay and beautiful Paris in spring. I want to thank the team for their hard work, and I look forward to seeing everyone again very soon.”

Roger Federer model: The Roger Federer model makes a simple yet powerful impression, its main color of bright red reminiscent of the famous clay courts, with dark blue accents at the collar, sleeves, and base. The wear is made of ultra-fast drying DRY-EX material, and three different types of mapped meshing in sweat-prone areas for improved breathability and maximum support during intense play.

* The 2021 French Open commences Sunday, May 30 DRY-EX made from recycled polyester: One of the sustainability initiatives being pursued at UNIQLO is the development of DRY-EX products made of polyester fibers recycled from PET bottles. This unique material was made possible through partnership with Toray Industries, one of the world’s top fiber and materials innovation companies. New filtering technologies to remove impurities in recycled PET bottles allows for the production of high-quality specialty fibers. The new material retains the moisture-wicking functionality of DRY-EX, while providing a level of comfort that

allows players to perform at their best.