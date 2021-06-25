UNIQLO launches new summer 2021 game wear for Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces two new replica game wear styles to be worn by its Global Brand Ambassadors Roger Federer over the coming months. The 2021 Wimbledon Championships models will be released on Monday, June 28th, and the UNIQLO 20 models on Monday, July 5th. Items will be available at select UNIQLO stores and through the uniqlo.com online store.

Both game wear models were developed at the UNIQLO Paris R&D Center led by Christophe Lemaire, in consultation with the athlete, and were designed to reflect the characteristics of the tournament courts and the player’s competitive style. The replica wear lineup includes men’s and kids’ sizes. Federer’s iconic “RF” cap will also be offered in limited-edition colorway options.

Roger Federer commented: “I am so excited that my preparation has allowed me to be able to play at two of my favorite events and showcase my new outfits with UNIQLO. For Wimbledon, I feel the green and blue trim is a nice accent to the iconic grounds and helps me feel right at home with the tournament so close to my heart. As for wearing my country’s colors on the global stage, this gives me an additional sense of pride. I want to thank the team at UNIQLO for their support making this happen.”

2021 Wimbledon Championships Game Wear Models

Roger Federer model: The Roger Federer model is a stylish design with a delicate line check pattern on a clean, white base. Light blue and green accents casually adorn the collars and sleeves. The use of mapped meshing provides breathability for comfort in the hot summer weather.

Product Colors Sizes Price RF DRY-EX Polo Shirt 1 S-XL Php1,490 RF DRY-EX Short Pants 1 S-XL Php1,490 RF Tennis Wrist Band 1 One Size Php390 RF Tennis Socks 1 One Size Php390 KIDS RF DRY-EX Polo Shirt 1 130cm-160cm Php990 RF Cap 1 One Size Php990

Note: Sale of the 2021 Wimbledon models is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 28. Items sold only at select UNIQLO stores and at uniqlo.com.

UNIQLO 20 Game Wear Models

Note: Sale of the UNIQLO 20 models is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 5. Items sold only at select UNIQLO stores and at uniqlo.com.

All patterns of RF Cap will be launched on June 28, 2021