UNIQLO opens its first store in Butuan City on March 26

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to open its first store in Butuan City. Starting March 26, 2021, Butuanons can have access to the complete lineup of LifeWear clothing for women, men, kids and babies. UNIQLO LifeWear is clothing designed to make everyone’s life better. It is simple, high-quality everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty, ingenious in detail, thought with life’s needs in mind, and always evolving.

With 859 square meters of shopping space, UNIQLO’s first store in the city is located on the ground floor of SM City Butuan, along JC Aquino Avenue.

“Our new store is a fulfillment of UNIQLO’s commitment to providing affordable, stylish, and functional essentials to more Filipinos. We want to give them options for their everyday lifestyle needs, especially now that they would need summer-friendly clothing for the season,” says Masoyashi Nakamura, Chief Operating Officer of UNQILO Philippines.

The opening of UNIQLO SM City Butuan will also provide job opportunities for the locals.

EXCLUSIVE OPENING OFFERS

To celebrate the launch of UNIQLO SM City Butuan, customers can enjoy special offers from March 26 to March 31.

Women’s Ultra Stretch Cropped Denim Leggings Pants

The Women’s Ultra Stretch Cropped Leggings Pants offer all-way stretch for supreme comfort. The sleek leggings also come with a stylish and flattering cut. The added quick during DRY technology makes this ideal for hot summer days.

Now available at Php 790.00 from Php 990.00

Women’s Mercerized Cotton Flare Sleeve Dress

This stylish dress features the glossy sheen of mercerized cotton. This type of cotton is stronger and has a more lustrous finish.

Now available at Php 790.00 from Php 990.00

Men’s Ultra Stretch Skinny Fit Color Jeans

The jeans are slim-cut but made with an Ultra Stretch satin fabric with an elastic waistband so they are comfortable to wear. The finely-brushed design gives a refreshingly glossy and elegant sheen.

Now available at Php 990.00 from Php 1,490.00

Men’s and Women’s U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

The U crew neck t-shirt is part of a collection of progressive essentials created by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and a team of international designers. This shirt is made with 100% cotton and is designed for style and comfort.

Now available at Php 410.00 from Php 590.00

Baby and Toddler’s Leggings

The Baby and Toddler’s Cropped Leggings come in a cotton pique material for a soft and smooth feel. The elastic waistband makes it comfortable to wear, while the cropped length gives a light, on-trend look.

Now available at Php 290.00 from Php 390.00

Special Partnerships

The first 100 customers on the opening weekend, March 26 to March 28, with a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php 3,000 will get 1 FREE Latte or Cappuccino. This can be redeemed at Historya by Antigo Café. Customers must present their UNIQLO SM City Butuan receipt to claim this free item.

In addition, customers can get a UNIQLO U Packable Bag for every single-receipt purchase with a minimum spend of Php 3,000. The purchase must be made at UNIQLO SM City Butaun store from March 26 to March 28.