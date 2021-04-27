UNIQLO to launch first Animal Crossing: New Horizons UT Collection

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will launch a UT (UNIQLO T-shirts) collection with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the hit game from Nintendo Co., Ltd. for the Nintendo Switch™, on Friday, May 28.

Based on the concept of “Connect with friends through clothing,” this collection was inspired by the game’s uniquely original animal characters, and life in the New Horizons world. Special content to fully enjoy the collection in-game is also being offered by way of a special UNIQLO Island and Custom Designs.

UT and goods inspired by life in New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a communication game popular with people of all generations, in which players develop their own deserted islands and live in them however they please. Players pick fruit, rearrange furniture, and change outfits as they deepen connections through interaction with the animal residents. The UT collection of men’s, women’s, kids’, and baby items can be enjoyed by people of all generations. Designs inspired by the fancy-free, slow life possible on New Horizons islands are presented on T-shirts, as well as tote bags, blanket towels, and other goods.

Collaboration overview

Launch date: Friday, May 28, 2021

Availability: Select UNIQLO stores in Philippines and the uniqlo.com/ph online store