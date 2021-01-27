UNIQLO to open its first store in Zamboanga Peninsula at SM City MindPro on January 29

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to open its first store in Zamboanga Peninsula at SM City MindPro mall on January 29. The new store will provide a 766 sqm of shopping space, bringing LifeWear clothing and world class retail shopping experience to the Zamboangueños.

“With the opening of our first store in the region, we hope to bring our quality and affordable LifeWear items to more Filipinos, to help them with their everyday lifestyle clothing needs,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, COO, UNIQLO Philippines. “We invite everyone, especially first-time customers, to experience our UNIQLO store and LifeWear items, and check out our exclusive offers on the opening weekend.”

With easy access from the main road, the store is located at the ground floor near the mall’s main entrance. The SM City MindPro store will offer the latest line-up of UNIQLO’s 2021 Spring-Summer Collection — featuring a wide range of LifeWear pieces for men, women, kids, and babies.

On the opening weekend, from January 29 to January 31, 2021, customers will receive a Uniqlo U packable bag with a minimum single receipt purchase of Php 3,000.