UNIQLO to open its first store in Zamboanga Peninsula at SM City MindPro on January 29

0 comment

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, is set to open its first store in Zamboanga Peninsula at SM City MindPro mall on January 29. The new store will provide a 766 sqm of shopping space, bringing LifeWear clothing and world class retail shopping experience to the Zamboangueños.

With the opening of our first store in the region, we hope to bring our quality and affordable LifeWear items to more Filipinos, to help them with their everyday lifestyle clothing needs,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, COO, UNIQLO Philippines. “We invite everyone, especially first-time customers, to experience our UNIQLO store and LifeWear items, and check out our exclusive offers on the opening weekend.

With easy access from the main road, the store is located at the ground floor near the mall’s main entrance. The SM City MindPro store will offer the latest line-up of UNIQLO’s 2021 Spring-Summer Collection — featuring a wide range of LifeWear pieces for men, women, kids, and babies.

On the opening weekend, from January 29 to January 31, 2021, customers will receive a Uniqlo U packable bag with a minimum single receipt purchase of Php 3,000.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

SMDC South 2 Residences: The Right Time and Place for Real Estate Investment

Team Orange 0 comments
For most entrepreneurs and professionals, it’s conventional wisdom to invest money rather than letting it sit in a bank with low-interest rates. However, many Filipinos are afraid to lose their…

J&T Express’ UnliSaya Promo EXTENDED!

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Following the overwhelming response to its UnliSaya promo, J&T Express Philippines has announced the extension of the promo till February 28! That means, more online sellers and web-based merchants will…

New Year, New Me: Signs You’ve Embraced the Adult Life

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Transitioning to adulthood is never easy. Even when you plan or think you’re ready for what’s to come, there will always be bumps along the way. That said, growing up…

Scarlet Snow shares the joy with a Jollibee Virtual Party for her cousin Lacey Kho

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Joy is meant to be shared with those that one holds dear. This is one of the lessons Dr. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho aim to teach their daughter, Scarlet…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone