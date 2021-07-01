UNIQLO to Release Mamoru Hosoda Animation Works UT Collection

UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, today announces that it will release the Mamoru Hosoda Animation Works UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) collection on Monday, August 30. The new offering is a collaboration with Japanese film director Mamoru Hosoda (from Studio Chizu), who has earned acclaim domestically and abroad for his work. The collection comprises three designs that commemorate Belle, an animated feature film that will premiere in Japan on July 16. It also includes one design each highlighting Mamoru’s most popular films. They are The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, and The Boy and the Beast.

Inspiring wearers through key characters who live life to the fullest

The collection aims to inspire wearers by featuring key characters in Mamoru’s films who embody a common theme of overcoming adversity and living life to the fullest. The UT for The Girl Who Leapt Through Time presents a memorable scene in which main character Makoto Konno prevents a situation from occurring. The design on the left sleeve shows 01 to represent the remaining number of time leaps that she can make. The motifs for Summer Wars are a cypher that the main character solves to avert the story’s greatest crisis and a screenshot of unlocking the password. For the Boy and the Beast UT, the protagonist grows up without relatives, becoming a proficient swordsman to live a strong life.

Designs for Belle UTs reveal rare concept art from upcoming film

The UT designs for Belle present rare concept art from this production. One UT features the virtual world of U. Another design presents a mysterious beast avatar.