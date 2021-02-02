Universal Peace Federation hosts One Million Rally of Hope Philippines on February 6

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF), an NGO holding general consultative status with the United Nations, will conduct the One Million Rally of Hope Philippines this weekend. The event will be virtual and is a call for collective prayers for greater hope, peace and solidarity during these dire times.The program is from 3:00-5:00PM (Manila standard time) on Saturday, February 6th. The theme is “One Million People Praying for the Healing of the Nation and the World.”

The February 6th Rally of Hope is special insofar as it will gather millions of Filipinos and citizens from around the world online in an interfaith gathering to collectively pray for the healing of the world from the COVID-19 pandemic, raise awareness for the healing of Mother Earth and address climate change issues and for the healing of humanity from divisions to bring about a world of lasting peace for the sake of the future generations.

This event aims also to call on the people to unite in sustaining the help for all the families and communities displaced by the various calamities that swept our nation. Through an online campaign, we intend to rally for more support in order for the typhoon-affected communities to rise again. Another project that will be highlighted in this online event is the campaign to support the “Billion Tree Planting and Growing Project” to be done in partnership with the national and local government units.

A consistent sub-theme of all four Rally of Hope events, as well as UPF’s World Summit series, is that of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values. Respectively, it means an economy of parity shared interdependently, a governing system that is transparent and participatory, and a common set values based on the extended family. UPF is committed to abolishing racial discrimination, eradicating poverty and starvation, and ending religious conflict.

Featured speakers include: