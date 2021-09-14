Unlock Your Potential : Cherry Introduces The Aqua S10 Pro

After the resounding success of its Aqua Series launch, just a few months later and Cherry Mobile is once again back with a bang! The brand is truly committed to evolving with the lifestyle of every Filipino as it announces its newest flagship phone, the Cherry Mobile Aqua S10 Pro. Cherry Mobile’s first ever smartphone that runs on Android 11, with 30W super fast charge capability, and features a punch-hole display retails at P7,999.

“As Filipinos are spending extra time indoors, they are becoming more immersed in new hobbies. With years of adapting to the ever-changing needs of our market, Cherry Mobile now wants to offer a handset that will not only keep up with their evolving lifestyle but would even unlock their potential,” shares Lonson Alejandrino, AVP for Product, CHERRY.

FOR THE NEXT INTERNET SENSATION

Whatever you’re good at, unlock your potential with the Cherry Mobile Aqua S10 Pro. Here’s how: Kicking off your dream vlogging career? Wanting to be the next TikTok icon? Browse for pegs and never miss out on any of your idol’s posts on the Cherry Mobile Aqua S10 Pro’s massive 6.67″ FHD+ Trueview Punch-hole Display. Your breakthrough video that will launch you to stardom is also within reach as this phone boasts of Quad AI Camera 48MP (Main) + 5MP (Wide-Angle) + 2MP (Macro) + 2MP (Depth) and 16MP front camera for better video quality.

FOR THE BUDDING ENTREPRENEUR

More than a year of staying at home gave rise to online sellers. Are you part of this resourceful and strategic community? Whether you promote your items through live selling or carefully curate the photos of your products on Facebook, Instagram, and other e-commerce platforms, this is the chance to level up your retailing stint with a phone that fits your budget. Its 6GB RAM allows you to multitask and open demanding apps simultaneously. It also has a 108 MP Super Pixel camera feature which gives way to more detailed photos as well as bright and vivid images in different lighting conditions, so you can snap photos of your products even without the help of a trusty ring light. Online businesses sure can be demanding so another feature of this phone that can make your life easier is its 10W Wireless Charging Capability. It is perfect for the on-the-go entrepreneurs as you can swiftly pick up your phone and say goodbye to tangled cords. Just imagine the convenience!

FOR THE CASUAL GAMER

Playing outside the professional e-gaming sphere but a streamer in the making? This budget-friendly phone is also surefire to unlock your gaming potential. It boasts of a Mediatek Helio G90 chipset for smooth gaming experience, a highly responsive screen, and brilliant image quality. You may also enjoy the thrill for long hours with the Aqua S10 Pro’s 30W Pump Express 2.0 fast-charging. It also allows you to store a number of games so you can explore where you excel best with its 128GB UFS 2.1.

Torn between choosing a phone that doesn’t hurt your pockets or one that enhances your lifestyle and unlocks your potential? Cherry Mobile says, “why not both?” Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Cherry Mobile Aqua S10 Pro.

Hurry and get it now at Cherry Mobile stores, kiosks, and CHERRY Concept Stores nationwide.