Up Your Family’s Blood Health and Immunity with These 3 Summertime Activities

The sun is out, and the school break is here, which means that it’s finally the season for family vacations and beach trips. But since the current situation calls for more family time spent at home, the young and active kids might have to spend their extra time getting busy on activities within the confines of your household. And while this calls for activities that require participation and creativity of the adults, the scorching heat presents a significant barrier to stay active.

Low intensity physical activities like long walks are much more convenient but having to spend hours outside these days isn’t the most ideal either. However, physical activity is an important part of building up one’s health, as it can help reduce stress, improve sleep quality, strengthen immunity, and improve blood health. It’s never too late to keep your family moving. Here are 3 fun activities you and your family can bond over at home despite the dry season.

Explore Virtual Fun Run Events

Running and building up your cardio doesn’t always require exploration of the outside world. Since the shift to a new normal lifestyle, brands and events that previously held fun run events have adapted to a safer alternative of previous marathons that were held outside. Now, you can register your whole family for virtual races, choose an appropriate distance everyone is able to accomplish, and flash a video on screen while running in place or around your home. Not only is this exciting but it also helps keep everyone in the family active. And the best part is everyone gets rewarded with a medal for finishing the race!

Groove and Move with a Dance Party

Running around in one place might not be as enjoyable for everyone in the family. If that’s the case, a dance party is also a great way to have the family bond in movement, learning, and connection, while doing physical activity. Music can make any age naturally move and groove to the beat. Just set a playlist of at least an hour with different genres of music that all ages of the family can enjoy, set the lighting according to the mood and get the dance party started, any time of the day! You can also upgrade the dance party by incorporating a theme where you dress up, use props like glowsticks, ribbons, face paint, and color-changing LED lights. The creative possibilities are endless to keep your loved ones active for a boosted immunity and healthy blood.

Peaceful Staycation at Home

Relaxation also strengthens our health just as much as rigorous physical activity. Stress can weaken the body’s immune system leading to people getting sick at stressful and unsure times.While a dance party and an at-home marathon might seem enjoyable to some, for families who prefer activities that don’t require feeling exhausted, or loved ones who have conditions that prevent them to dance or run; a peaceful staycation at home can still help boost their immunity and keep their blood healthy.

A staycation at home can start off with a nutritious breakfast meal with fruits and vegetables, and relaxing music playing in the background. While others prepare for the next meal, the children can be entertained with a short animation film or through a book reading session. Lunch can be setup as a picnic on your backyard, veranda, or terrace. Taking a siesta can help refresh the mind as well. After dinner, a soothing bath can cap off the whole day of relaxation at home.

These 3 summertime activities may help your family moving while reducing stress and building their immunity during the dry season. Yet with age and lifestyle differences of your loved ones, some may need external help to keep their blood healthy that physical activities and relaxation may not be able to provide sufficiently.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) is Your Family’s Blood Health Ally

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) is an iron supplement with vitamins and minerals that helps to replenish iron stores and increases red blood cell levels in the body. It has ferrous gluconate, a type of iron salt which allows better absorption of iron in the body, Folic acid, and vitamin B12 which are vital for production of red blood cells and during pregnancy. It also contains Vitamin C which helps improve iron absorption, and Copper sulphate and manganese sulphate that helps in the metabolic processes of blood cell production.

Recommended intake is one to two capsules daily, during or after meals, or as prescribed by your doctor.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) helps to treat iron deficiency anemia that can lead to weakened immunity and increased susceptibility to infection. Iron deficiency anemia happens when the blood has a lower amount of red blood cells or hemoglobin than normal. This can cause the body to feel weak, tired, dizzy, look pale, and experience headaches.

This year’s summertime activities with the family may be spent at home but the situation can’t stop the fun and relaxation. With a nutritious diet, physical activity, proper sleep, and by taking Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+), you and your family can stay blood healthy all throughout the different Philippine seasons.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.