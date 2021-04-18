Upgrade your COVID-19 safety measures with SM

With the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines of late, it is important that we keep our guard up and upgrade our safety measures at home or when going outside to ensure that we are protected from COVID-19 as much as possible.

To do so, here are some tips from SM Supermalls:

Stay safe at home. During this time of health crisis, it is highly encouraged for everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and only go out to buy essentials like food and sanitation products and tools. While at home, members of the household must also practice COVID-19 protocols: wear masks especially when living with seniors or those who are immunocompromised, wash hands thoroughly and often, and have a sanitation station where everyone can easily access UV, alcohol, disinfectant mat, and hamper to leave used clothes, and other items for cleaning and sanitizing. You can get all these and more at The SM Store . Stay at home and have these safety essentials delivered to you by placing your orders via Viber, Facebook Messenger or SM’s Call to Deliver hotline #143SM (#14376). Check this link to find out more: https://thesmstore.com/call-to-deliver

Keep yourself protected while outside. When leaving your house, be sure to wear a face shield as well as the recommended face mask like N95 or KN95. Otherwise, experts also suggest to double mask. Also, consider carrying a travel pouch with you. It should contain all the safety essentials, such as alcohol or hand sanitizers, cleaning wipes to clean surfaces, and soap. You can now buy handy sanitation tools you can carry with you such as wearable air purifiers, portable UV wands, surgical masks and gloves, if needed.

Practice protocols when going back inside the home. With the increasing cases, your chances of getting exposed to someone with COVID while outside are also getting higher. So before going inside your house, be sure to have a pail with a bleach solution where you can soak your dirty clothes. Leave your outdoor shoes outside or have a disinfecting mat to clean the soles of your shoes, and have cleaning wipes ready to wipe everything you touch. Head to Watsons to upgrade your sanitation kit or you can also order online via https://www.watsons.com.ph/

Disinfect deliveries. If you’re having your food and other essential items delivered, have the courier leave the items outside your house to be disinfected. Avoid cash on delivery to minimize contact with the courier. Be sure to spray or wipe all delivery bags with bleach solution, and wash grocery items. Do not spray on perishable items with cleaning solution as it may be toxic.

Stay healthy. Right now, everyone’s first line of defense against COVID-19 is staying healthy. Start by incorporating at least 30 minutes of exercise in your daily routines, and eat a well-balanced diet that consists of fruits and vegetables, along with vitamins and other supplements. Doing these may help strengthen your immune system to fight off respiratory infections including flu, pneumonia, and even the COVID-19 virus. You can also get tested at drive-thru collections sites at SM in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross to be sure you are safe and protected.

Get all your essentials at SM. From sanitation and cleaning products to medicines, food and other essential needs, everything you need can be found at SM Supermalls. And to help ensure the safety of mallgoers, SM strictly adheres to safety protocols. Social distancing and the wearing of face masks and face shields are strictly implemented inside the mall premises. SM also offers an option for those who wish to buy all their needs from the comfort of their homes via the SM Malls Online Mobile app. Browse through the selection available from SM North Edsa, SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia and have these delivered to your doorstep. You also have the option to pick it up from the mall.

Download SM Malls Online mobile app to shop for safety essentialsa atthe comforts of your home.

During this trying time, let us do our part to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay home and stay safe!