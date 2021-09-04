Upgrade your PC this school year with the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021 or MateBook 14 2021 Series

The most wonderful time of the year is near and what better way to welcome it than to upgrade your PC or get a new one! Huawei is holding an exclusive back-to-school sale where you can score huge discounts and great deals.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 2021 features a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It also highlights a beautiful 15.6 FullView display that is TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certified. The anti-glare even helps to reduce eye strain from Blue light. And designed with portability in mind, this laptop weighs only 1.53kgs and has a thickness of 16.9mm. Purchase this at any Huawei Experience Stores, or through the Huawei Online Store, flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee for only PHP 31,999 and get exciting freebies such as the HUAWEI Night Light (Moon) worth PHP 999 to complete your work-from-home setup and a handy Huawei Thermos worth PHP 899 so you can stay hydrated throughout the day.

Another variant that is equally powerful is the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 2021 i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage which you can get for only PHP 34,999 at the Huawei Online Store, or flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee. It will also come with free gifts such as the HUAWEI Night Light (Moon) worth PHP 999 and a Huawei Thermos worth PHP 899. In line with the rest of the MateBook family, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 comes with a HUAWEI FullView Display. Measuring at just 4.8mm thin, three ultra-thin bezels frame the display, resulting in an outstanding 84% screen-to-body ratio. The lightweight chassis is accentuated by a streamlined design with curved edges to produce a sleeker look.

But if you’re looking for the best deal to-date, check out the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 2021 i5 with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage featuring an 11th Generation in Mystic Silver for only PHP 46,999. Add it to your cart at the Huawei Online Store or flagship stores on Lazada or Shopee.

In line with this series is the HUAWEI MateBook 14 powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor for only P50,999 at the Huawei Online Store, or flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee. It reads and writes blisteringly fast as it has 8GB RAM with 512GB SSD in storage. With its Radeon™ Graphics, you can make editing videos and retouching images a breeze which enables users to have complete creative control.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 AMD is packed with an extraordinary 56 watts battery which can get you through your day, may it be all-day meetings or back-to-back classes. Always on-the-go? A 15 minute charge is already good for 2.5 hours of use. It is also designed using Huawei’s own energy-saving technology.