Upstream launches trailer and special live announcement for Maureen Wroblewitz’s debut film with Kit Thompson

Upstream.ph is giving Filipinos another reason to enjoy cinema at the comforts of their home, as it launches the trailer of their upcoming release, RUNAWAY (#RunawayUpstream). The film is the latest Upstream Original movie, which continues the surge of fresh and exciting releases to be showcased worldwide. The debut film of Miss Universe bet Maureen Wroblewitz, which co-stars seasoned leading man known for risque blockbusters, Kit Thompson, will premiere to the global Filipino audience on September 3. Wroblewitz’s star turn as the lead, takes the supermodel’s career to a whole new level delving into the world of acting.

The film centers around a bright young girl named Hannah, who escapes her sheltered life in Manila for a picturesque adventure in New Zealand. There, she stumbles upon a mysterious yet charming stranger named Ben, whose only desire is to go back home to the Philippines. The movie puts spotlight on this generation’s craving for living their best life, even in borrowed time.

A surprise special announcement for fans and press will be made by Maureen Wroblewitz and Kit Thompson on their own Instagram accounts @mauwrob and @kitthompson as a way to interact and promote the upcoming events such as Early BirdPromos, Giveaways, and an exciting Watch Party on August 27.

Leading to its worldwide release date on Upstream.ph this September 3, select press who will receive this Press Release will be invited to watch in advance.

Produced by Reality MM Studios, RUNAWAY is written and directed by Katski Flores and executive produced by Ronald “Dondon” Monteverde in partnership with the NewZealand Embassy Manila. Part of the stars are veteran actor Audie Gemora and Filipino-Arabian supermodel MJ Lastimosa with Lana Garland.

While proudly showcasing the great lengths Maureen Wroblewitz has to offer, RUNAWAY also features the strong and versatile career path of Kit Thompson that will surely captivate both their loyal supporters and create a new spark of interest for moviegoers in this new age of cinema only on Upstream.

Visit gmovies.ph or download app thru App Store or Google Play to book tickets and stream it on upstream.ph