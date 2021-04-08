Uratex Group launches #GetUProtected vaccination program

The RGC/Uratex Group of Companies launched #GetUProtected, a corporate-wide COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, ensuring enough vaccines to cover all its workforce.

The campaign is led by the Uratex Pandemic Response Team (PRT) formed to create and implement adaptive measures and programs to assure the safety and wellness of the employees. Headed by Uratex COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Engr. Heminigildo “Bong” Ducusin, the team will launch synchronized massive vaccine awareness communication activities and will facilitate the immunization program.

“Our employees’ welfare is our top priority. The campaign is in line with the company’s value of protecting its people and improving their wellbeing. We want to give them the best options to stay protected from COVID-19,” said Ducusin.

Vaccination is not mandatory but the company has enough doses to cover employees from Uratex Foam Group, Uratex Monoblock, Uratex Automotive Seating, Roberts Automotive and Industrial Parts Manufacturing Corporation (Roberts AIPMC), Inoac Philippines Corporation (IPC), RGC Textile Manufacturing Corporation, and Uratex Ready-wrap Containers.

The company will be supporting the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Philippine National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 through delivering messages on vaccine safety and efficacy to its employees. The PRT will coordinate with the assigned Implementing/Reporting Unit mandated by the COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center for the vaccination proper.

Ducusin shared that the company procured the vaccines which will be given to employees who are willing to be vaccinated. The company targets the free vaccine roll-out in the third quarter of this year following the priority framework of IATF.