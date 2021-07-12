URCommunity Mart 2021 brings popular snacks closer to households

The past year may have changed the way people shop, but one thing remains the same: people constantly look for good food choices that can be enjoyed and shared with the entire household. To keep Pinoy favorites closer to Filipino families across Metro Manila, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) brings back its roving store, URCommunity Mart.

Through the URCommunity Mart, classic Pinoy snacks are brought right at the doorstep of Filipino households. Shoppers can take advantage of URC’s affordable bundles of food essentials and well-loved treats like Piattos, Great Taste, Nissin Cup Noodles, Magic Flakes, Payless Xtra Big, and others that people can share with their loved ones. They can save up to P75 on these special food packs.

Starting July 8, URC’s roving food mart will visit these barangays within Antipolo City – Brgy. Sta Cruz, Brgy. Dela Paz, Brgy. Bagong Nayon and Brgy. Mayamot. It will continue making stops at select Barangays and communities within Manila, Makati City, Taguig and Caloocan throughout the year.

URC ensures that the teams handing out bundle packs strictly observe proper health protocols such as wearing PPEs, masks, shields, and practicing social distancing measures.

URC aims to delight Filipinos with a wide selection of snacks and drinks that can be enjoyed by every generation. It launched URCommunity Mart last 2020 to offer Pinoys a safe and convenient way to shop for their favorite goodies.