Valentine’s Day at New World Makati Hotel

New World Makati Hotel beckons couples for a romantically indulgent all-you-can-eat lunch or dinner at Café 1228 on 14 February, as well as a decadent array of swoon-worthy sweet treats at The Shop, ideal as gifts for that special someone.

Romantic Indulgence at Café 1228

Couples are in for a delightfully decadent dining experience as Café 1228 offers an extensive all-you-can-eat a la carte selection on 14 February for lunch or dinner. The restaurant’s signature slow roast prime ribeye, Rosemary lamb chops, Pork cassoulet, Braised leg of lamb in red wine, and Seared salmon with parmesan crisp and dill cream sauce are just some of the enticing items guests can enjoy along with a complimentary glass of red, white or sparkling wine.

Salads and light bites to start off the gustatory experience are Parma ham with brie and grape chutney, Cambozola with roasted cherry tomatoes on pesto crostini and Salami Milano with cocktail onions, beet cured salmon, horseradish, dill and cornichons, to name a few.

Seafood served hot-off-the-grill include shrimps, blue crabs, clams and mussels prepped with an array of sauces – garlic butter, salt and pepper, garlic and cheese, white wine, and sweet chili. These would go nicely with the Italian selection of pasta and pizza such as Pesto cream, Puttanesca, Marinara, and Carbonara sauces, as well as Frutti di mare, Margherita, Parma ham arugula, and Mediterranean vegetable, respectively.

For desserts, there is Truffle cake, Strawberry shortcake, Bread and butter pudding, Mandarin crème brulee, Mango sago pudding, White chocolate sable, Chocolate bonbons, and more.

Delectable Chinese, Japanese, regional, and local dishes complete the indulgent spread.

Valentine’s Day lunch is priced at PHP1,188 nett, while dinner is PHP2,500 nett.

Swoon-worthy Sweet Treats at The Shop

Sweets special someone are available at The Shop. Decadent treats such as a box of six dark chocolate and lemon-flavored Madeleines (PHP350), a box of ten Lavender-infused cocoa truffles (PHP1,000), a box of four large Mandola cookies (PHP450) and a one-pound or petite-sized Strawberry Rose Cake (PHP1,600) and (PHP450) are sure ways to make hearts and tastebuds flutter with delight. All prices are nett.

For information and reservations, guests may call New World Makati Hotel at +638811 6888 ext. 3679, send a Viber message at +639178884194, or email FBReservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.