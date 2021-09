Director Andy Serkis and lead actor Tom Hardy (and his dog Blue) welcomed lucky “Venom” followers to the “Fans First Screening Event” for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England.

Check out the photos below taken from the red carpet and the pre-screening presentation. Columbia Pictures’ upcoming action-thriller Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will open exclusively in Philippine cinemas soon.