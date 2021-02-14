Vice and vivo team up to bring Filipinos’ K-drama romance fantasy to life for Valentine’s Day

Most young Filipinos who are forced to stay home during the pandemic turned to a specific genre of digital content for moral support: Korean dramas. As movement restrictions continue, global smartphone brand vivo is unceasingly finding ways to bring K-Drama closer to fans, including partnering with Vice Media for a fun Korean series-inspired Valentine’s reality video.

The setting will be all familiar to fans who binge-watch Korean shows – but with a twist. A K-Drama fan club will help a dating game participant do a complete Korean makeover. The excitement leads to finding out if the makeover will be enough to grant the participant a romantic Korean drama- inspired Valentine’s date.

“I Tried to be a KDrama Leading Man” is part of the “I Tried” experiment of Vice Media which revolves around talents trying things that the majority of people would be reluctant to do. The video premiered on vivo Philippines Facebook page last February 11.

This fun Valentine’s Day treat from vivo is in line with the newest vivo Y31 that is built to let fun find everyone who owns one. Enjoying longer, uninterrupted stream time with one’s favorite K-series is made possible by the Y31 with its long battery life and 18w fast-charging capabilities.

The Y31 also makes mobile watching ideal with its 6.58-inch Full HD screen display. This is paired with an easy-to-hold and light 8.36mm slim form so they can still be entertained whether they’re multi-tasking in the kitchen, while working out, or tucked finely while binge-watching in their balcony.

The stunning upgrade to the Y31’s camera is also showcased in the Valentine’s video, made more evident in the clear Makeover before and after photos. Its remarkable 48-megapixel main camera, which is supported with a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and another 2-megapixel macro camera, imitates the high-quality photos of K-stars. The phone’s 8-megapixel front camera also impresses the makeover participant with amazing selfies.

With Korean concerts now going digital via several streaming apps, vivo Y31 works hard for a seamless transfer from one platform to another with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 series octa-core processor. For enhanced entertainment experience, the new device operates in Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11.

Filipinos have long been riding out the Hallyu Wave, and somehow these K-Dramas have been instrumental in providing comfort to most Filipinos throughout the pandemic.. With that, let the vivo Y31 upgrade your K-Drama enjoyment with its superior specs and features for only PHP12,999.