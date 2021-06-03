Vice Ganda’s “Everybody Sing” pilots this weekend

Laughter truly is the best medicine. Laughter alleviates stress, it relaxes the nerves, and it has a soothing ability that leaves every person feeling good all the time.

And now, everybody could avail the pure joy of non-stop laughter every day from Vice Ganda – the country’s ultimate source of unadulterated happiness with the pilot weekend of ABS-CBN’s newest primetime, reality, singing competition Everybody Sing on June 5 and 6, which could be viewed on multiple platforms such as iWantTFC, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamily Online Live, and TFC.

With no overdose and with side-effects which only include good vibes and fun bonding times with every family from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and all over the world, countless fans could laugh out loud with Vice every day on It’s Showtime and on weekends on Everybody Sing.

“Finally, Everybody Sing’ will now air. This show was originally scheduled to pilot in 2020 but it did not push through because of the pandemic and ABS-CBN’s closure,” says the Unkaboggable Phenomenal Box-office Superstar. “I’m very happy and excited though I feel a bit of a regret because of the pandemic. We were supposed to have 100 contestants but because of Covid, we are now down to 25. Nabawasan ang mga taong may opportunity to win. And since ABS-CBN lost its franchise, the cash prize went down from Php2M to Php500K. But this show is still a huge blessing. This is something very new to me. I am grateful that I’m able to banter with people again – I actually have 25 people to talk to and they are all reacting to my jokes. I’m also very happy that ABS-CBN is strictly following all protocols for everyone’s safety. Contestants are swabbed and locked-in prior to tapings. It’s a laborious process but it’s also very much worth it and fulfilling.”

In Everybody Sing, contestants will battle it out in the ultimate reality singing competition in hopes of winning the grand cash prize. As an added bonus, all of them along with millions of viewers are in for a laugh-a-minute treat every Saturday and Sunday evenings with Vice’s amazing brand of comedy that only she could deliver.

“I miss having a live audience,” says Vice. “This is an opportunity for me to reconnect with the madlang people because a live audience really plays a vital role in comedy. The reactions and responses of the crowd fuels comics like myself into really providing the laughter that everybody needs and deserves. My rapport with a live audience is important because it keeps me on my toes and it keeps my mind sharp to make sure that every joke lands well for everybody’s enjoyment.”

And if the pure fun and unbridled mirth of It’s Showtime and Everybody Sing are not enough, millions of solid Vice Ganda fans must save the dates of July 17 (9: 00 p.m. Manila Time – World Premiere) and July 18 (11:00 a.m. Manila Time – Worldwide Screening) for the highly-anticipated and biggest online concert of year – Gandemic: The VG-Tal Concert.

With special guests Anne Curtis-Smith, Ice Seguerra, MC & Lassy, Negie & Petite, Awra & Argie, and Payatas Childrens Choir; with musical direction by Marvin Querido; and with stage and TV direction by Paul Basinillo, Vice Ganda and her motley crew of ultra-talented artists will surely set the online universe on fire with a an explosive, roller-coaster ride of crazy wackiness and quality entertainment.

Gandemic: The VG-Tal Concert streams live on ktx.ph, TFC, and iWantTFC and it could also be viewed on Sky PPV. Tickets are priced at Php1,500.00 (limited VIP slots with meet and greet in the world premiere) and Php1,000.00. For ticket inquiries call Viva Live at (+632) 8687-7236 or (+63908) 814-4601.