Vicu’s R&B pop single “Focused On You” radiates summer energy, sunset vibes and amorous feelings

Vicu is a Maryland based electro/pop artist who has made a name for himself with a loud sonic boom. As a self-taught producer, audio engineer and songwriter, Vicu’s music features rhythmic pop sounds and fresh, modern-edge songwriting.

Originally from Romania, Vicu was adopted at a young age and brought up in a family of both musicians and lovers of music. Constantly surrounded by a diversity of sounds, he knew at just 14 years old that he wanted to pursue a career in music. Known for his smooth, flawless vocals, stunning, sleek production and honest songwriting about mess ups, makeups and everything in between, Vicu draws in the hopeless romantic inside of us all. His passion and fervor captivates his listeners, keeping you in his grasp.

His latest single “Focused On You” beams with romantic guitar loops rippling over a rhythmic bass tracing the beat of R&B high hats. The song has a dreamy, floating soundscape that is polished by a tight beat and a slightly muffled, rocking grit, along with a background of dancing electric solos. The track is both freeing and intimate, radiating summer energy, sunset vibes and amorous feelings. The single bodes a message from Vicu to ensure his lover knows they’re his top priority.

Vicu explains that the single is his interpretation of what summer love feels like, sharing, “I want the listener to be able to roll the top down and take their girlfriend or boyfriend on the adventure of a lifetime.” Taking influence from the likes of Justin Bieber, Bazzi, Bruno Mars and Drake, Vicu hopes to follow a similar path of merging both the R&B and pop worlds.

Explaining how music for him is a form of therapy, Vicu wants to inspire others to pursue what they love and discover what truly brings them happiness. Having garnered over half a million streams for his music thus far, Vicu is quickly becoming an artist on the rise.

“Focused On You” is currently available worldwide.