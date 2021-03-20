Jessica Soho, Mike Enriquez, Vice Ganda are still the Philippines’ Most Trusted Personalities

Reader’s Digest has launched a virtual celebration to publicly acknowledge its latest Philippines Trusted Brands and personality award winners.

Due to the global pandemic the traditional awards ceremony could not be held, but Reader’s Digest was determined to recognise “success that deserves to be celebrated” says Asia Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson. The inaugural virtual awards for The Philippines (plus Singapore and Malaysia) is live on the website(https://www.trustedbrands.asia/philippines).

Asia Reader’s Digest Advertising & Retail Director Sheron White says, for the first time in the award’s 23-year history the live celebration had to be cancelled, but all is certainly not lost.

“You can sit in the comfort of your own home and enjoy viewing the award winners – those voted the most trusted by the public,” she says.

The awards recognise which brands, products and services are best and above the rest in the eyes of the community and cover a host of categories. Check out the video on the website to discover, for example, the companies most worthy of your trust when it comes to things as varied as baby stores, shopping centres/malls, pharmacies, TV networks, and eye centres.

Reader’s Digest commissioned international leading research company, Catalyst Consultancy and Research, to conduct the survey to determine the most excellent, remarkable and outstanding companies. A total of 1,500 consumers throughout the country were asked to rank companies according to their trustworthiness and credibility, their quality and value, their understanding of consumer needs, their innovation and social responsibility.

Sheron says the awards provide a great indicator for the general public. Purchasing from a company voted the best by Filipinos gives consumers the confidence that they are making the right choice.

She says category winners included newcomers as well as many who had visited the podium on many occasions in the past, with recipients awarded gold and platinum medals. Baguio Oil, for example, has won the cooking oil category 16 times, while Citi has again enjoyed winning the credit card issuing bank category – for the 12th time. Also enjoying 12 consecutive years’ success is PLDT Home Fibr that took home a platinum medal in the broadband/fibre internet category. While ACER Philippines won the award for the 11th time for the personal computer category. And it appears the most trusted company to buy meat from in the Philippines is Monterey – and consumers have known this for ten years now. A first-time winner in the investment fund category was BDO, but this company has enjoyed accolades in the bank, and credit card issuing bank categories for many years and continues to do so.

More than 50 categories featured in the trusted brands awards, some of which had multiple winners. New categories are added over the years, with milk tea being an inaugural addition this year. The virtual awards ceremony features a selection of the winners.

The awards also included personality categories that judged: most trusted TV host/presenter of news and current affairs was won by Jessica Soho; most trusted entertainment and variety presenter Vice Ganda; most trusted radio presenter Mike Enriquez; and most trusted sports personality Senator Manny Pacquiao. All this is also documented in the virtual awards with some of the winners making guest appearances.

Celebrate your favourite brands and personality winners in the Inaugural Virtual Trusted Brands Awards Video now!