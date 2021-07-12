Viu Original “Still” series features star-studded lineup, tickets available now

Filipino creatives are still here, and they’re bursting at the seams. Top creatives in cinema, music, and theater are all fired up to keep creating despite all the frustrations brought about by seemingly endless restrictions. The need to make their voices heard and amplified triggered the creation of “Still”.

“Still” is an 8-episode musical narrative series about a group of aspiring artists who get stuck in a music camp during the first couple of months of the pandemic. In this time of isolation, they unlock friendship and rediscover themselves and their dreams through powerful and poignant music. The show evokes the anxiety, loss, grief, and sadness that the past year and a half has brought, but it’s also a story of courage, strength, connection, and hope.

“Still” is slated to be the first Filipino Viu Original musical narrative series, produced by Viu Philippines and This Side Up, in collaboration with Arkeofilms, TheaterFansManila.com, Flip Music, and Black Box Collab. This Side Up is the content creation house behind award-winning film “Respeto”, “Apocalypse Child”, and “Kano: An American and His Harem”. Viu is a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service that provides premium Asian content in different genres, from top content providers with local languages and subtitles.

There’s a creative powerhouse behind the upcoming Viu Original series that will get cinema, theater, and music fans buzzing with excitement. Pat Valera, two-time Palanca-award-winning playwright of “Dekada ‘70 (Musical)” and “Mula sa Buwan”, leads the team as the primary creator and showrunner, in collaboration with Giancarlo Abrahan (“Sila Sila,” “Paki,” and “Dagitab”) and seasoned film, TV, and theater actor Nicco Manalo.

The series is directed by Treb Monteras, one of the most distinguished film and music video directors, especially known for the internationally acclaimed rap musical movie, “Respeto.” Multi-awarded film producer, documentarist, and festival director Monster Jimenez also helms the project as the producer.

Responsible for the music and lyrics of the show’s songs is a formidable team of some of the country’s finest and rising talents–Nica Del Rosario, Matthew Chang, and Mike Shimamoto. Del Rosario is the composer behind the viral chart-topping hit song “Tala.” Chang is an actor and singer-songwriter who created and directed music for “Dekada ‘70 (Musical)”. Shimamoto, an up-and-coming actor and singer-songwriter, is the founder and head storyteller of “Haru”. He not only partakes in the creation of music but also plays one of the main characters in the series.

With the exemplary team behind the screen, “Still” will also feature a star-studded cast, with the likes of Julie Anne San Jose and Christian Bautista headlining the series. Julie Anne, dubbed as Asia’s Pop Diva, is a multi-awarded and well-loved singer, songwriter, recording artist, actress, and television personality. Christian is undoubtedly a Filipino household name with his success in music and television. He’s made waves not only in the Philippines but in countries in Southeast Asia as well.

Local theater superstars Bituin Escalante and Gab Pangilinan are also starring in the series. Bituin is a celebrated singer, host, and Philippine theater icon. Fresh-faced Gab Pangilinan is considered a Philippine theater princess, praised for her unforgettable performances in “Ang Huling El Bimbo”, “Side Show”, and “Mula sa Buwan”.

Also in the cast are rising multitalented stars Gabby Padilla (FAMAS Best Actress Nominee for “Billie and Emma”, “Kalel, 15”), Lance Reblando (“Ang Huling El Bimbo”, “Wanted: Male Boarders”, Disney’s “The Lion King”), and Abe Autea (“Dekada ‘70 (Musical)”, “Nana Rosa”). They’re joined by other theater standouts MC Dela Cruz, Chaye Mogg, Roco Sanchez, Ian Hermogenes, and Shaira Opsimar.

“Still” will have a limited-time release on Ticket2Me before its scheduled showing on Viu. The Exclusive PreViu tickets will not only allow buyers to watch the episodes earlier but also enjoy a 6-month Premium subscription to Viu Philippines and a digital “Still” chord book containing the songs from the Viu Original series.