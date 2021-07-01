vivo becomes world’s second-fastest growing 5G smartphone brand, according to Strategy Analytics

Global tech brand vivo became the second-fastest growing 5G smartphone worldwide in the first quarter of 2021. It has a quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 62%, with 19 million units shipped. China and Europe remains to be its strongholds, according to a new research from Strategy Analytics.

vivo continues to be a strong advocate of 5G development. The brand has made remarkable progress in 5G standards and core technologies, committed to providing users with a growing range of 5G mobile phones and an improved 5G experience.