Flagship vivo X60 and its ZEISS co-engineered camera technology is finally available in the Philippines

The excitement of the first ever innovation of the vivo-ZEISS partnership in the X60, which headlines first-in-smartphone photography features, continues. With jaw-dropping design and powerful performance, the flagship vivo X60 is finally here in the Philippines. For more details on the new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X60/.

Starting May 22, the premier vivo X60 will be available in stores nationwide for PHP34,999. The new phone, the initial product of the creative collaboration between the world’s leading smartphone brand, vivo, and the world’s number one innovator in optics and lens technology, ZEISS, is taking mobile photography to a new level in terms of night, motion and portrait photography.

New users can expect stellar night shots using X60’s Extreme Night Vision 2.0. This feature helps users recreate millions of shades of night with a single tap, producing high-quality low-light shots with an innovative AI noise reduction algorithm which was previously available only on advanced lenses in professional cameras.

The X60 also utilizes a VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology which allows users to get clear shots of moving subjects with ultra-HD quality. Adding to this groundbreaking feature in motion photography, is Pro Sports, one of the instant scene modes ready for users to choose from its camera, which also captures moving objects with sharp accuracy. The other scene modes which enhance photos are HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Kids Snapshot, Multi-Style Portrait, Long Exposure Mode, and Super Moon, among others.

The main tool behind the vivo X60’s top-notch photography capabilities lies in its vivo-ZEISS co-engineered system. The flagship phone has three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel macro camera and 13-megapixel bokeh camera. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Helping making these groundbreaking camera features perform at best is the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 processor which promises daily user experience. To accelerate its speed further, the X60 also comes with UFS 3.1 ultrafast flash memory to meet demands for run time and storage.

For a more seamless experience, the X60 boasts 120Hz refresh rate which allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, It also has the 240Hz response rate which induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user performance in gaming or occupational capacities. Additionally, the X60 series has been awarded with certifications including HDR10+ for more vivid clarity in its display, leading to rich and immersive visuals.

Adding to its premiumness is the ZEISS logo which is embellished on the lens, with the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark also engraved beneath the cameras. All of the wonders are solidly packed in a slim design with sleek form which is available in colors of Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

vivo X60 is now available in vivo stores nationwide and also on Lazada and Shopee for PHP34,999.