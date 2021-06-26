Watch the best and most trending K-dramas now on Viu with PLDT Home

Korean dramas, or K-dramas, continue to capture the fascination of Filipino viewers. Especially during the quarantine, it has become a staple source of entertainment for the Filipino households.

As the country’s fastest internet provider that enables better digital entertainment at home, PLDT Home partnered with Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, to give more Filipino families access to a wide catalog of Asian dramas, especially the most-loved Korean series and TV shows. Now, PLDT Home subscribers can enjoy a Viu Premium subscription for a discounted rate of Php 80/month that comes with free one (1) month Viu Premium access for uninterrupted viewing with zero ads, unlimited downloads and first access to the newest Viu shows.

To give you a glimpse of what you can enjoy with this partnership of PLDT Home and Viu, here are some of the top shows you don’t wanna miss on Viu:

The Penthouse Season 3 : One of the most viewed Korean series last and this year is back for a third season, bringing us back to the over-the-top antics of the residents of Hera Palace. Will they be living happily this time around and see their children ace their college entrance examinations or will the ugliness of their past come back once again to haunt them? One thing’s for sure, revenge and karma are two sides of the same coin for those living in the Penthouse. If you want to stay updated with the latest happenings in The Penthouse, make sure to catch this show, available first on Viu!

Doom at Your Service : With death at her doorstep, writer Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) makes a deal with Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk) or the Doom to be able to live her life the way she wants to for the next 100 days. Doom at Your Service tackles philosophical questions about love, sacrifices, and how people act in the face of impending death (“What would you do when you have 100 days to live?”). The show has enough laughs and substance to keep one pondering what life really means for the viewer. Catch this Korean Viu Original, exclusively on Viu.

Youth of May : This hospital drama takes its audience back to the 1980s, in the middle of the Gwangju Uprising where 800 South Koreans lost their lives in a mass protest for democracy. The story follows the lives of young doctor Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and nurse Myung Hee (Go Min Si) who become romantically involved within the turbulent times of the era. While set in the backdrop of a turning point in South Korean history, Youth of May is also a nostalgia-inducing series that tackles the importance of enjoying the journey of growing up instead of the destination. All episodes are now available on Viu, so this show is perfect for your next binge-watching session!

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth : This award-winning drama set in the Silla period not only has the beautiful faces of Korea’s heartthrobs V from BTS, Minho of SHINEE, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung-Sik gracing our screen but also chronicles the life of an elite group sworn to protect the future king. They use not only their swordsmanship skills but also their diplomacy and cunning to accomplish their mission and in the process, form bonds of brotherhood.

A World of Married Couple (The World of the Married): The highest rated drama in Korean cable history, this binge-worthy series takes a serious look at infidelity and employs an investigative format where the wife, Dr. Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae) slowly discovers evidence of her husband’s infidelity and how, in all her calm and poise, she extracts her revenge and rebuilds her life.

Sky Castle : The satirical saga does not need an introduction as it has long been a fan-favorite since its 2018 release. The story spins around the overachieving parents living in the exclusive and upscale Sky Castle and how their dreams for their children to enter only the top university unveils the darker side of their humanity. Sky Castle is a fun series riddled with intrigue with a critical look at what ambition may drive other people to do.

Check out all these K-series and more by downloading the Viu app on App Store, Google Play and selected Smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com to access your favorite Korean and Asian shows.