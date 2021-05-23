Watch the eight best teams of #MPLPH Season 7 compete for the championship in the Playoffs stage happening next week!

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines Season 7, in partnership with its presenting sponsor Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and official Sponsors oppo, Head & Shoulders, and J&T Express Philippines is about to become more LEGENDARY as it enters the Playoffs.

After weeks of grueling group stage matches, the final eight teams have secured their Playoff slots and are now ready to compete for the well-coveted championship title.

Epic fights taking place in the Upper Brackets

Blacklist International quickly established themselves as an MLBB powerhouse, claiming the top spot – just falling short of a flawless win thanks to their match with Bren Esports. As the consistent #1 team in the rankings, Blacklist International’s might will be tested in the playoffs.

The defending champion, Bren Esports is also back in the Playoffs for MPL PH Season 7, a chance that was almost threatened by their slump early in the group stage. The Season 6 titleholders managed to quickly bounce back and return to form. However, winning crucial matches and earning more than enough points to secure an upper bracket slot.

Last season’s finalists, Omega Esports, also make their playoffs appearance in MPL PH Season 7. Like Bren Esports, Omega Esports’ journey to the Playoffs was not easy. They have suffered from defeats early on but managed to push themselves up on the group rankings.

Joining the upper brackets is Aura PH, who are looking to grab the championship title. With a lineup composed of former two-time MPL PH champions, Aura PH nearly breezed through the rest of Group A, ending their run with a 9-4 WL record.

The intensity flares up in the Lower Brackets

Despite their impressive early group stage run, Work Auster Force has been stumbling in the last few weeks and is now ranked #3 in their group. The super rookies have demonstrated that they are a viable threat, and the team is expected to show the same level, if not more, of skill and bravado now that they are in the playoffs.

Nexplay Esports also make a return to the playoffs in the lower bracket after surviving the group stage. Led by famed MLBB Personality and MPL PH Season 1 champion, AkoSiDogie, Nexplay Esports have faced their fair share of ups and downs during their group stage run both inside and outside the league.

Another team that also took the hard path to the playoffs, team Execration’s spot for this season was almost threatened during the final half of the group stage, but they have managed to persevere and move forward.

Completing the eight-team line-up for the playoffs and the lower bracket is team Onic PH. An established brand but with still a relatively young squad, expectations are high for team Onic PH. Just like team Execration, Onic PH is also has been consistently qualifying for with their playoffs appearances in MPL PH playoffs, with the team always making it to the playoffs ever since their debut in Season 4.

Playoffs Schedule

The Playoffs will kick off on May 26-30, 2021 with the matches commencing at 4:00 PM. All matches for the Playoffs will be in the Best of 5 format with the Grand Finals as Best of 7.

The match schedule for the playoffs are as follows (rolling schedules):

May 26:

Work Auster Force vs Nexplay Esports : 4:00 PM

Aura PH vs Omega Esports : 6:00 PM

May 27:

Onic PH vs Execration : 4:00 PM

Bren Esports vs Blacklist International : 6:00 PM

May 28

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 1 : 4:00 PM

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals 2 : 6:00 PM

May 29

Upper Bracket Finals : 4:00 PM

Lower Bracket Semifinals : 6:00 PM

May 30

Lower Bracket Finals : 2:00 PM

Grand Finals : 6:30 PM

LEGENDARY matches to look forward to!

Bren Esports vs Blacklist International

The defending champion versus the Season 7’s #1 team, Bren Esports versus Blacklist International is definitely the biggest match to look forward to at the start of the MPL PH Season 7 playoffs. A rematch of their group stage face-off, Bren Esports managed to break Blacklist International’s win streak, giving them their first and only match loss in the MPL PH Season 7 group stage. Can Bren Esports continue their streak against Blacklist International and show their fabled championship form, or will Blacklist International get their revenge and the build-up that early playoffs’ momentum?

Work Auster Force vs Nexplay Esports

An epic clash of MLBB esports skill, Work Auster Force, and Nexplay Esports will be the first to try and eliminate one another in the MPL PH Season 7 playoffs. Already proving themselves as a strong contender, Work Auster Force’s young and hungry prowess will be put to the test against Nexplay Esports. Can Work Auster Force score the upset of the season, or will Nexplay Esports prove that experience is still a significant factor in surviving the playoffs stage?

Where to watch

Tune in and catch the MPL PH Season 7 Playoffs matches LIVE this coming May 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2021 on the following social media channels:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Facebook

Mobile Legends Esports Facebook

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang YouTube

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang TikTok

MPL Philippines will be hosting the Mythical Raffle Draw event for all gamers. To join, do visit: bit.ly/MRDS7PO.

Participants can also stand to win an in-game item package (containing a #MLBB skin worth up to 899 diamonds). The winners will be announced during the Playoffs livestream, and they can bag exciting Mythical and Legendary prizes – that also comes with in-game items and other sponsored gifts.

During the Playoffs livestream, viewers can stand to win rewards just by watching! By submitting answers to the link displayed during the livestreams, each participant is eligible for one in-game gift pack (worth up to 899 diamonds), that’s held every match day. MPL PH will also be hosting a predictions event with TikTok PH as well, do check out the official TikTok handle for the latest updates.