Watch the iconic Pacquiao vs Ugas fight via UPSTREAM, GMovies

Boxing aficionados can also take advantage of the special offer by Globe available only until today, August 21. The GoExperience299 promo comes with ONE (1) UPSTREAM ticket to the Pacquiao vs. Ugás fight plus 3 GB of data valid for three days and a P100 foodpanda voucher.

While the original price is at 400 pesos with Globe, they get a Php101 discount plus additional freebies like the foodpanda voucher and 3gb data wallet.

To best enjoy the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight experience, here’s the steps on how to redeem your fight ticket voucher code:

Steps on how to use the GMovies Voucher Codes:

1. Click on the link: https://www.gmovies.ph/content/livestream/manny-pacquiao-vs-ugas/6101fe7d6dc258464972c322

2. Create an account with GMovies or if you already have an account, log in.

3. In the Pacquiao vs. Ugas page, select the Pay PHP 400.00 button (Red Button)

4. Enter your voucher code in the Voucher Code box and select the Apply button and then Checkout.

5. On the day and time of the event, go to your My Shows section, select Pacquiao vs. Ugas, and select the Stream Now powered by Upstream button.

FAQ link : https://www.gmovies.ph/faqs