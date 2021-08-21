Watch the iconic Pacquiao vs Ugas fight via UPSTREAM, GMovies

Boxing aficionados can also take advantage of the special offer by Globe available only until today, August 21. The GoExperience299 promo comes with ONE (1) UPSTREAM ticket to the Pacquiao vs. Ugás fight plus 3 GB of data valid for three days and a P100 foodpanda voucher.
While the original price is at 400 pesos with Globe, they get a Php101 discount plus additional freebies like the foodpanda voucher and 3gb data wallet.
To best enjoy the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight experience, here’s the steps on how to redeem your fight ticket voucher code:
Steps on how to use the GMovies Voucher Codes:
1. Click on the link: https://www.gmovies.ph/content/livestream/manny-pacquiao-vs-ugas/6101fe7d6dc258464972c322
2. Create an account with GMovies or if you already have an account, log in.
3. In the Pacquiao vs. Ugas page, select the Pay PHP 400.00 button (Red Button)
4. Enter your voucher code in the Voucher Code box and select the Apply button and then Checkout.
5. On the day and time of the event, go to your My Shows section, select Pacquiao vs. Ugas, and select the Stream Now powered by Upstream button.
FAQ link : https://www.gmovies.ph/faqs
DO NOT GET THE GoExperience299 promo from Globe !! It is TOTAL BULLSHIT !
It is A WASTE OF (299peso) MONEY. Globe are being DISHONEST !!! You DO NOT get a ticket for the Pacquiao fight… GLOBE ARE LYING ABOUT THAT !! Globe are using “very careful wording”… You ONLY get a discount code voucher… That is ALL. You do nto get “a ticket to watch the fight”… You get a “discount voucher that means you must PAY AGAIN if you want to watch the fight. You are paying 299 to Globe to get a 101 discount !! IT is stupid.
The price at gmovies.ph is 400 for the fight. Just pay 400 to gmovies (total paid 400)…. or First pay 299 to Globe for the voucher, then pay gmovies ( 400-101 = 299), so the total paid is 598 if you use goexperince299.
SAVE 198 pesos !! By just paying 400 to gmovies.ph for the fight. Globe are liars.