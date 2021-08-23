ICYMI: Watch these award-winning international films on UPSTREAM via GMovies

Movies not only tell compelling stories that inspire and move emotions but give people an escape from everyday life. With movie theaters still temporarily closed, GMovies, the leading online ticketing platform in the country, and UPSTREAM.PH take the cinematic experience to everyone at home.

Bringing back the convenience of ticket booking for its users, GMovies together with UPSTREAM.PH, the Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) platform, continues to offer a wide range of local and international content to usher Filipino film lovers into a new world of cinema.

This August, movie buffs can feast on the award-winning international films brought by GMovies and UPSTREAM.PH, including titles never before shown in the Philippines, like Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and a selection from the featured filmmaker of the month and Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard winner, Hong Sang-Soo.

Show Me What You Got, streaming now

Director: Svetlana Cvatko

Svetlana Cvatko Cast: Cristina Rambaldi, Neyssan Falahi, Matia Minasi

Cristina Rambaldi, Neyssan Falahi, Matia Minasi Synopsis: In a richly filmed black-and-white Los Angeles, SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT follows three young millennials as they form a wholehearted ménage à trois, finding joy together by joining political protests, making art, and falling deeper into their unconventional love until one must return to Italy and their experience there threatens the delicate balance of their relationship in this award-winning film that sparks with the restless energy of the French New Wave.

Hahaha, streaming now

Director: Hong Sang-Soo

Hong Sang-Soo Cast: Kim Sang-kyung, Moon So-ri, Joon-Sang Yoo

Kim Sang-kyung, Moon So-ri, Joon-Sang Yoo Synopsis: While having drinks together, two friends share their memories of visiting the seaside resort of Tongyeong.

The Woman Who Ran, streaming now

Director: Hong Sang-Soo

Hong Sang-Soo Cast: Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Song Seonmi

Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa, Song Seonmi Synopsis: While her husband is on a business trip, Gamhee meets three of her friends. She visits the first two at their homes, and the third she encounters by chance at a theater. While they make friendly conversation, as always, several currents flow independently above and below the surface of the sea.

Right Now, Wrong Then, streaming now

Director: Hong Sang-Soo

Hong Sang-Soo Cast: Jung Jaeyoung, Kim Minhee

Jung Jaeyoung, Kim Minhee Synopsis: A married film director falls for a young painter – twice.

Our Sunhi, streaming now

Director: Hong Sang-Soo

Hong Sang-Soo Cast: Kim Sangkyung, Yu Junsang, Moon Sori

Kim Sangkyung, Yu Junsang, Moon Sori Synopsis: ​​A young woman returning to her old school to visit her professor also runs into her old boyfriend and her senior, each of whom has a past with her.

In Another Country, streaming now

Director: Hong Sang-Soo

Hong Sang-Soo Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Yu Junsang, Jung Yumi

Isabelle Huppert, Yu Junsang, Jung Yumi Synopsis: ​​A three-tiered story centered on a trio of French tourists visiting the same seaside resort.

Promising Young Woman, streaming now

Director: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie

Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie Synopsis: After her life is thrown off course by a mysterious event, a once-promising young woman (Carey Mulligan) leads a secret double life at night in this Academy Award-winning film.

David Byrne’s American Utopia, streaming now

Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Cast: David Byrne

David Byrne Synopsis: American Utopia is a filmed version of David Byrne’s acclaimed Broadway show. Featuring the titular musician and 11 musical artists from around the world, the cast performs songs from Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, along with other select songs from his solo and Talking Heads catalogue.

Come Play, streaming now

Director: Jacob Chase

Jacob Chase Cast: Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Synopsis: This frightening horror film stars Azhy Robertson as a lonely young boy named Oliver who turns to his phone and tablet in search of comfort and friendship. But when a terrifying creature takes advantage of Oliver’s devices to infiltrate our world, it’s up to Oliver’s parents to fend off the monster and save their son.

Land, streaming now

Director: Robin Wright

Robin Wright Cast: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens

Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens Synopsis: Golden Globe® winner Robin Wright’s feature film directorial debut tells the story of a grieving cosmopolitan lawyer (Wright) who decides to give up her old way of life and live off the grid apart from the rest of society.

Brothers by Blood, starting August 16, 2021

Director: Jeremie Guez

Jeremie Guez Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Matthias Schoenaerts

Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Matthias Schoenaerts Synopsis: In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter Flood helplessly watches on as his little sister is killed by his neighbor’s reckless driving. Peter’s father, tormented by his daughter’s death, pays a high price when he seeks revenge – the results of which leave lasting generational wounds that cannot be healed. Thirty years later, an adult Peter still wrestles with his guilt over his sister’s death. As he tries to distance himself from the family business, his cousin, Michael, with whom he was raised, grows ever more powerful in the criminal hierarchy. Bonded by blood, neither cousin can outrun the logic of violence as they’re dragged further into a chilling cycle of betrayal and retribution.

To book these exhilarating films on GMovies, simply download the GMovies app or visit GMovies.ph. Next, select the movie you want to stream from the “Home” or “Stream Now” page. Then, tap the “Pay” button. You can choose your payment option on the “Payment” page. After your payment confirmation, you have the option to “Stream Now on UPSTREAM” or watch later from the “My Shows” tab.

GMovies’ partnership with UPSTREAM.PH is a testament to Globe’s commitment to uplift the everyday lives of Filipinos. In the meantime, Filipinos may not get to enjoy movie magic in the cinema, but with GMovies and UPSTREAM.PH, you can still enjoy the latest flicks at an affordable price. GMovies is simply your ticket to the latest shows.

To learn more about GMovies, you may visit GMovies’s official website: https://www.gmovies.ph/.