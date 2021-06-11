WearYourWorld at the first ever UT Con 2021

UNIQLO Philippines invites creatives, graphic tee fans, and pop culture enthusiasts to the first ever UT Con 2021 this June. A series of online events broadcast through UNIQLO Philippines’ Facebook page and the UT Philippines’ Facebook community, UT Con 2021 is all about celebrating what we love about graphic tees – self-expression and a way to share our fandoms.

For the first session to be held on June 12 via the UT Philippines’ Facebook community page, anime and manga fans, as well as gamers, will be treated to a themed quiz night, hosted by Jiggy Cruz, a comic book enthusiast and founder of the popular Youtube channel and podcast Geek Speak. Viewers will be tested on their knowledge of beloved series like Jujutsu Kaisen and thrilling games like Monster Hunter Rise. UNIQLO store vouchers will be up for grabs for the fans who are able to show their mastery of the different series and games.

In the following week (June 19) on UNIQLO Philippines’ Facebook page, seasoned and budding artists alike will be able to join an online print and art workshop hosted by Pau Tiu and Dyam Gonzales of Bad Student, and painter Isabel Santos, all of whom the brand has collaborated with for previous UT collections and designs. The first risograph studio in the Philippines, Bad Student’s Pau Tiu and Dyam Gonzales, who created a design for UT’s Salamat Collection in 2020, will take the audience through creating a risograph print for a t-shirt. Meanwhile, UTGP 2021 grand prize winner Isabel Santos will guide viewers through bringing to life your artistic vision through painting.

The first two in a series of digital sessions aimed towards reinvigorating customers’ love for graphic tees and how these can express the wearers’ uniqueness, UT Con 2021 will continue throughout the year, as a celebration of new UT collection launches.

Popular Anime, Cartoons and Top Games

This season’s UT collaborations feature the debut Jujutsu Kaisen collection. Designs in the lineup will showcase memorable scenes and popular characters from the manga series, including Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo and Megumi Fushiguro. Another much-awaited collection is the Monster Hunter Rise, featuring iconography and characters from the game, such as monster Magnamalo, Palico, and Palamute.

Spring/Summer 2021 also sees the return of Charlie Brown and Snoopy to UNIQLO with the UT Peanuts Collection, which features the comic strip icons on vintage sports-themed designs and colors.

Designer and Artist Collaborations

This season, UNIQLO introduces first-time collaborations with the top creative minds of today. The designer behind the famous Palace Skateboards Tri-Ferg logo, British pop culture illustrator Fergus Purcell launches his first collection with UT, a lineup of playful and bold graphic shirts evoking the street style attitude of today’s youth. Another debut UT collection, Australian print designer Cassie Byrnes brings her fun and colorful textiles to bright tees featuring her abstract flora and fauna designs.

Finally, UNIQLO brings back its tie-up with Parisian brand PAUL & JOE and its designer Sophie Mechaly. Full of fun and a zest for life, the lineup features floral motifs, such as chrysanthemum and lilies on a bed of pastel colors.

Pop Art Legends

UNIQLO is bringing back its collaboration with pop art legends Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, this time featuring their iconic works on a diverse lineup of t-shirts, accessories, and for the first time, footwear.