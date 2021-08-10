WeeComm’s Baron Luxe Residences welcomes you to the city of endless opportunities

For some, luxury means an occasional moment of extravagance while others see it as a way of life. Recognized for leading with a creative, innovative mindset, Wee Community DeveloPERs, Inc. (WeeComm) sets the middle ground with a luxury property defined by your own terms and price with their newest venture in San Juan — the Baron Luxe Residences.

WeeComm, who was awarded the Best Breakthrough Developer in the 8th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards in 2020, cements yet another distinctive residential development in their portfolio of beyond ordinary projects in the Philippines.

As a real estate company known for veering away from established norms and cookie-cutter developments, WeeComm has remained consistent in mounting projects that carry its own unique character. That said, Baron Luxe Residences embodies a signature workmanship that sets it apart from its cousins, namely The First Baron Residences, The Baron’s Place, The Baron Gardens, and Baron Tower.

Set to be completed by September 2023, this modern and plush low density condominium comprises 76 spacious units spread across 15 floors. Built and designed with comfort and luxury at the fore, this makes for the perfect sanctuary for an independent professional, young couple, or starting family in the fast-paced metropolis.

Its prime address puts residents within minutes away from Makati, Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, Quezon City, and all major institutions such as Xavier School, Immaculate Conception Academy, La Salle Greenhills, Ortigas CBD, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Greenhills Shopping Center, and other premier establishments in neighboring cities.

“Baron Luxe promises a life of convenience, exclusivity, and opportunities merged with your own definition of luxury. Each individual unit and all common areas are intentionally structured to foster a healthy environment for the family’s growing needs and to easily adapt to their changing lifestyles and preferred customizations,” says Project Director of Baron Luxe Residences Glenn Yap. “It’s a home that takes good care of its residents.”

There are six unit types, each spanning from a total floor area of 80.62 sqm to 117 sqm. The price range is between ₱9,000,000 to ₱15,000,000 — a worthy and reasonable cost considering all the perks and benefits that come with this address.

Baron Luxe Residences has a variety of amenities designed for wellness and leisure. In addition to the lounge area, swimming pool, and function rooms, residents can also enjoy an obstructed view of San Juan at the Roof Deck while kids have their own fun at the Kids Play Area.

While comfort, convenience, and accessibility are the standard of every home, it’s how it’s manifested to fit your lifestyle that makes it all the more meaningful.

“Client satisfaction has always been the driving force of all our projects. This is not the first time we’re setting foot in San Juan, so we’re no strangers to the city’s distinct culture and the community’s demands. The Baron Luxe Residences (Provisional LTS 178) was mindfully-made to complement and address exactly that,” says Cesar L. Wee Jr., Founder and CEO of WeeComm. “Regardless of wherever we build our next project, at the end of the day, all we want is to give families they can proudly call their own.”