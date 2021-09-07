Welcome ‘ber months’ with up to 52% discount on XTREME Appliances this Lazada & Shopee 9.9 Sale

With the ber months coming through, the holiday season is definitely just around the corner. As always, you’ll probably start hearing Christmas songs playing wherever you are. Right after the first half of the year, the next thing you’ll know is it’s the gift-giving season again.

XTREME Appliances, the country’s leading local one-stop shop appliance brand is giving you the chance to be one step ahead in planning your holiday shopping as early as September on Lazada 9.9 Big Brands Sale and Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Sale.

This September 9, up to 52% discounts await you on Lazada 9.9 Big Brands Sale plus up to P4,000 worth of vouchers and FREE shipping with a minimum spend of P199 capped at P50! We listed down some of the best deals you can get on XTREME Appliances.

Android TV

If you think all you can do on the TV is binge-watch all your favorite shows, well, think again! XTREME Android TV is still one of the best appliances you should invest in. It has a frameless LED display and Dolby Audio which not only let you watch in high definition picture but also hear the premium sound quality.

Model Name Original Price Discounted Price 32” XTREME Android TV (MF-3200SA) P13, 995 P13,295 43” XTREME Android TV (MF-4300SA) P20,495 P19,470

Gas Range

A big holiday celebration comes with big family servings! Good thing there are 50cm & 60cm XTREME Home Gas Ranges to save the day. Cook, bake, and roast for your family with its rotisserie and gas oven. You don’t have to worry about cleaning with its matte enamel pan supports and stainless steel exterior.

Model Name Original Price Discounted Price 50CM XTREME X-Series Gas Range (XGR-504GX) P13, 995 P9,890 60CM XTREME Home Gas Range (XGR-604G) P16,995 P14,610

Window-type Aircon

Surely, there’s no snowing in our country’s holiday season, but you’ll definitely feel the cold breeze of the upcoming holidays with the X-Series Non-Inverter Window Type Aircons!

Model Name Original Price Discounted Price 0.5HP X-Series Window Type Non-Inverter Aircon (XACWT05X) P11,995 P7,275 1.0HP X-Series Window-type Non-Inverter Aircon P21,995 P10,795

On Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, customers can save up to 52% on XTREME Appliances products plus enjoy up to P4,000 worth of vouchers, FREE cashback up to 100 coins, and FREE shipping capped at P50!

Washing Machine

Gearing up for your ber month fit is easy with the hundreds of outfits you might have, but what about the laundry load after wearing them? That’s where the XTREME COOL Frontload Combo Washer & Dryer comes into play. You can sit back and relax as it spins all your laundry stress away.

Model Name Original Price Discounted Price XTREME Cool Frontload Combo Washer & Dryer (XWM-COMBi10x7) P44,995 P30,995

Small Kitchen Appliances

XTREME Appliances also offers these small appliances to add to your arsenal with amazing discounted prices that will surely be worth the buy for your different needs inside the kitchen.

Model Name Original Price Discounted Price 1.0L XTREME Home Multicooker (XH-RCFUZZY10) P2,495 P2,045 XTREME Home Full Touch Microwave ‘Moon’ Oven (XMO-20TCv1/MOON) P3,995 P3,109 3.5L XTREME Home Digital Air Fryer P2,995 P2,530

Refrigerator & Chest Freezer

Looking for a perfect appliance where you can store your cooked food and keep your frozen goods fresh? XTREME Cool Category offers a wide choice of food storage appliances that fit the varying needs and preferences of the Filipino market.