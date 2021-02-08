Welcome the Chinese New Year with the lucky colors of the vivo Y31

Feng Shui experts have named black, blue, and gray to be the lucky colors of the Year of the Metal Ox. Together with gold and silver, these colors are foreseen to bring luck to those wearing them, or in vivo Y31’s case, for those holding and using them.

One can literally hold their luck at the palm of their hands as vivo Y31 is launched, just in time for the Chinese New Year, and in the auspicious colors of Racing Black and Ocean Blue. The New Year is already bound to be pretty rewarding with this powerful device on hand that will not only attract fortune, but also send your productivity to new heights.

The black and the blue shades are especially lucky in lunar year 2021 for those born in the years of the rat (1972, 1984, 1996, 2008), monkey (1980, 1992, 2004, 2016), pig (1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) and ox (1985, 1997, 2009, 2021). Generally, according to astrologers, it is best to attract luck in the Year of the Metal Ox by wearing the prosperous colors of blue, black and gray, regardless of which zodiac you’re born to.

Surrounding oneself with positivity is also easier with the powerful specs of the vivo Y31. Its 5000mAh-powered long battery life and 18W fast charging capability will definitely light up its users’ productivity and creativity.

Stress-free as the vivo Y31 wants your year to be, it is built-in with the high-performing Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 series octa-core processor, which makes it possible to seamlessly transfer from one app to another with no lags and delays.

Following the trademark features of vivo, the latest from its Y-series is packed with a 48-megapixel main camera that’s capable of taking quality photos and videos from day to night. The main camera is supported with the 2-megapixel bokeh camera and 2-megapixel macro camera, making the new device ready to document the year’s exciting moments. Meanwhile, its 8-megapixel front camera produces amazing selfies.

Aside from the lucky colors, vivo Y31’s 8.36mm slim and light body adds further to the phone’s pleasant and luck-inviting experience with a form that’s easy to hold. It truly is a promising year ahead with the stunning look and powerful hardware of the vivo Y31.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

