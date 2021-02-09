Welcome the NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card

During these times, the name of the game in the food business has been that of innovation and providing convenience and safety to customers, aside of course from continuously serving only quality products. This has meant the introduction and increased patronage of different delivery channels and platforms, the advent of contactless and cashless payment options, plus value- laden promotions that ultimately serve to foster customer loyalty and brand love.

Always with a pulse on their customers’ needs, and driven by the desire to provide them the best value at a time when every peso counts, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, the country’s well-loved bakeshop brand, is proud to introduce its NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card!

“Customer convenience and their loyalty to our brand have always been of utmost importance to us in Red Ribbon,” says Kent Mariano, Red Ribbon Marketing Head. “By offering innovative and timely solutions, we want our loyal customers to avail of their favorite Red Ribbon products with minimum hassle, maximum enjoyment, and with generous rewards too.”

Red Ribbon Rewards Card allows members to EARN points, ENJOY exclusive offers, and EXPERIENCE cashless and contactless payment, offering the most convenient and rewarding way to pay for your favorite products such as Black Forest Cake, Triple Chocolate Roll, Chocolate Dedication Cake, Chocolate Mousse, Cheesy Ensaimada, Butter Mamon, and Taisan!

EARN.

For every ₱50 purchase, cardholders get to earn 1 point that’s equivalent to ₱1. This then can be used now to purchase products in Red Ribbon and also in other Jollibee Group Brands such as Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking and Mang Inasal—all for being a valuable Red Ribbon Rewards Card holder.

ENJOY.

As a welcome treat to new members, the NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card is pre-loaded with discounts and a freebie worth as much as ₱185! Members can avail ₱10 off on pastry packs, ₱30 off on any full roll cake, ₱ P50 off on any regular round cake, and a free Theme Toppers of their choice with purchase of any 12”x12” Dedication Cake, all valid for 1 year upon issuance.

EXPERIENCE.

The NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card is a cashless and contactless payment solution — just tap the card to check balance, load, pay, earn points, and redeem points in participating Red Ribbon stores nationwide.

The NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card is available for only ₱100 at participating Red Ribbon stores nationwide. Register your card via SMS by texting REG <space> 16-Digit Card number <space> Birthday [MM/DD/YY] <space> Gender [F/M] <space> Email Address and send to 2158-8000 for Globe/TM or 22565-8000 for Smart/Sun/TNT. Then wait for the verification email in your inbox to complete your account profile.

Another way to register is by logging on to happyplus.com.ph and clicking on the ‘Register Now’ button then follow the subsequent instructions.

Get the NEW Red Ribbon Rewards Card now for a truly rewarding and more convenient way to enjoy your Red Ribbon favorites.