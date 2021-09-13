Western Union Money Transfers Now Available at a Smart Padala Agent near you

Smart Padala by PayMaya, one of the leading financial service providers in the Philippines, and Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, have come together to offer Western Union money transfer services at select Smart Padala agents across the country.

With this new service, picking up Western Union remittance is made more convenient and accessible. Once a customer receives a Money Transfer Control Number (MTCN) from their loved ones abroad, they can walk into any participating Smart Padala agent and receive their money transfers without incurring any additional fees.

The Western Union money transfer service is available across more than 800 Smart Padala agents nationwide, scaling up to more than 3,000 in the coming months. This is especially relevant today in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring customers have access to Western Union services closer to their homes.

“At Western Union, we are committed to serving customers, providing them with greater access and wider inclusion, and moving money for a better world,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Head of Network, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei & Indochina, Western Union.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with PayMaya by launching our services with Smart Padala. This new launch is aligned with our vision and presents an opportunity to drive seamless and connected money transfer experiences for all,” he added.

“In these challenging times, we understand how critical it is for Filipinos to receive their remittances in a reliable and timely manner. We are proud to work with Western Union in making their cash pick-up services more accessible to Filipinos through our Smart Padala agents, who have become financial lifelines for many consumers across the country during the pandemic,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya.

Claiming Western Union remittance at Smart Padala agents is easy. All customers have to do is follow these simple steps:

1. Go to https://smartpadala.ph/find-a-smart-padala-agent, enter location details and select Western Union on the partner drop-down menu to find the nearest agent.

2. At the agent location, customers can provide the MTCN (Money Transfer Control Number) from the sender, receiver’s name, and mobile number.

3. A 6-digit OTP (one-time PIN) will be sent to the receiver’s mobile number, which they can share with the Smart Padala agent to complete the transaction and receive their Western Union money transfer.

Once the funds are received, customers can now use it to pay their utility bills or even purchase prepaid load at their Smart Padala agent – making their remittance and other everyday transactions more convenient in just one stop.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines, with platforms and services that cut across consumers, enterprises, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the leading payments processor for “everyday” merchants in key industries such as retail, food, transportation, utilities, and eCommerce.

PayMaya provides more than 38 million registered users with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently cash in, pay, cash out, and remit through its over 300,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of 55,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved access to digital services.