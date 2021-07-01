WeTV Partners with XTREME Appliances to Bring Asian Premium Content to Every Filipino Household

In the past years, Asian content has risen in popularity, with its compelling stories and world-class executions in films and series. Many viewers familiar with Western content have started gravitating towards the unique and colorful stories that have emerged from around Asia, highlighting cultural values that may be unfamiliar to most of the viewers. One of the companies that have been providing premium Asian content is WeTV, a video streaming platform by Tencent Video. As of 2019, WeTV is now available in the Philippines, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and other neighboring countries.

In line with its commitment to bringing quality Chinese, Korean, Thai, and local content to the Filipino market, WeTV has launched its partnership with a certified local home appliance brand, XTREME Appliances — making it the first appliance brand (TV-Audio) to partner with the said video streaming company. These two brands will work together in promoting Asian content such as Korean dramas, Anime, Boys Love stories, and local films and TV shows to the Filipino market.

“XTREME Appliances has always been committed to serving every Filipino household with quality products and excellent services. This time, in partnership with WeTV, we are aiming to bring quality Asian films and series to all Filipinos. I’ve always believed in the power of Asian content and artistry, that’s why I am confident that we can leave an impact on global pop culture,” says Stephen Cheng, Vice President for Marketing of XTREME Appliances.

Throughout the past years, WeTV has built its diverse portfolio of content from different genres to cater to a variety of fans across the Asian region. To ensure fresh and top-quality content perfect for binge-watching, WeTV has been constantly adding new content that fits every taste and preference.

“As a streaming service, WeTV is constantly looking for ways to do two things – first, is to deliver the best and the widest selection of Asian premium content to its audience, and second, to give them the best viewing experience possible,” says Georgette Tengco, WeTV Philippines Country Manager.“This partnership with XTREME appliances allows us to accomplish both – especially now that we are still spending a lot of our time at home. WeTV and XTREME Appliances take family bonding over a few good shows to the next level, and at a great price point. It’s a perfect fit.”

In the said partnership, customers who purchase an XTREME Android TV in any XTREME Appliances concept stores and online platforms will receive a. FREE WeTV one (1) month VIP subscription. Current XTREME Android TV users will get a subscription code as well! To redeem the free subscription, customers can send a photo together with the downloaded WeTV app on XTREME Android TV to XTREME Appliances social media pages or send a message through our website www.xtreme.com.ph.

While many great titles on WeTV are available for streaming even without a VIP subscription, there are also premium titles that require you to purchase a VIP subscription in order to view advance or current episodes. These include the popular Chinese dramas Mysterious Love, and Smile, the massive hit The Untamed, as well as the BL series Be Loved In House, I Do, among many other binge-watch worthy series. The WeTV app can be downloaded for free via Google Play or the App Store.

In June 2020, in line with its plans to expand its own streaming platform, Tencent purchased the Southeast Asian streaming platform iflix to further expand the WeTV brand. The said acquisition broadened its audience reach to 13 countries across Asia including Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Thailand, and Brunei to name a few, leveraging on iflix’s wide range of content, technology, and resources to do so.