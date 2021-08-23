WeTV Philippines partners with Drag Den Philippines For The Most Epic Reality Competition Show with Manila Luzon

Are you ready for the most exciting reality show of the year? WeTV Philippines has partnered with Cornerstone Entertainment to bring you DragDen Philippines – slated to be one of the most fabulous competition series streaming your way really soon, exclusively on WeTV!

Such an electrifying show deserves no less than a superstar leading the pack! International drag icon Manila Luzon takes on the hosting reins, guiding the queen-testants on this exciting journey! When Manila first teased her participation in the show, she said, “I’ve been able to bring a lot of awareness to the Philippines through my drag, and now, I want to use the fame that I’ve gotten to kind of bring it back to the Philippines and let the Filipinos all realize that there is a whole world of drag, and this art form is in its purest form.” Brace yourselves; the queen is parading in star-spangled and high-up on her kalesa!

DragDen With Manila Luzon has also partnered with the popular social media platform TikTok as the main portal for the creative transformation videos to be submitted by the country’s amazing drag queens. Do follow the WeTV Philippines and DragDenPH accounts for more updates and exclusive content on the reality show competition.

Manila’s amazing drag queens and artists can show off their sassy style for consideration by the Drag Den Philippines team by sending in their audition video via Tiktok in four easy steps!

Create a drag transformation and/or a talent performance video, with a maximum running time of three (3) minutes. Your video may include your before-and-after drag transformation process plus a performance of your choice. Anything goes! Just show us why you deserve to be part of #DragDenPH! Upload your video on to your TikTok account. Add a creative caption to introduce yourself – your drag name, where you’re from, your favorite quote, and other fun trivia. Don’t forget to tag @wetvphilippines and @dragdenph, and use the hashtag #DragDenPHAudition. Fill up this entry form – bit.ly/JoinDragDen Wait for a call from the DragDen Philippines team to find out if you made the cut! You can also follow @DragDenPH on Instagram for any updates.

DragDen Philippines is an all-inclusive competition – a first in the country – so male and female drag personalities are welcome to audition! Other qualifiers are that interested applicants must be a Filipino citizen, 18 years old and above and residing in the Philippines. Deadline to submit audition videos is on August 31, 2021. Be sure to put your best foot forward, because as Manila Luzon puts it, “It is okay to unleash that diva and be as fabulous as you can… We’re only on this earth for a little bit of time so why not make it fabulous.”

Stay tuned to the WeTV Philippines social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, exclusive updates and news on Drag Den Philippines, other WeTV Originals and premium Asian content.

To stream the very best in Asian Premium Content and Original shows, just download the WeTV and iflix app from the App store and Google Play and start watching! A monthly subscription rings in at only P59, quarterly at P159, and an annual subscription is only P599 for recurring subscriptions, while a one-month pass is only P149.