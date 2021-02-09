WeTV’s Section St. Valentine Sticker Pack on Viber Has Got All The Feels

We’re almost to the halfway point for WeTV Original Series’ Section St. Valentine: The Disappearance of Divine, and her friends are furiously trying to navigate the clues as to her whereabouts. For sure, there are more twists and turns coming your way with each new episode. WeTV Philippines and Viber join the search with a brand new sticker pack inspired by the series.

Whether you are feeling shookt, extra, or even just basic, these funky stickers will definitely help you express yourself and liven up your chats.

And downloading them on to your device is so easy! Open the Viber app, and scan the QR code for the Section St. Valentine sticker pack. Or you can use this link – https://vb.me/iflixssv.

Plus you’ll become part of the iflix Community on Viber, and get the latest updates and news about all the shows on WeTV and iflix.

From Ugh, Monday to Happy Friday, there has got to be one in the sticker pack to fit your current mood. Or your thoughts on the next new episode of SSV. So say Yass, and download now.

To stream Section St. Valentine (new episodes drop every Friday at 7:00PM) and the very best in Asian Premium and Filipino Content, just download the WeTV app from the App store and Google Play, and start watching!

A monthly subscription rings in at only P99, quarterly at P269, and an annual subscription is only P999. You can also download the iflix app from the App store and Google Play.