How Maja Salvador goes all out in everything she does in her showbiz career

Maja Salvador is unlike any other. The actress, dancer, singer, and host has done it all—over the course of almost 20 years in Philippine showbiz, she’s entertained millions in every imaginable way, even going viral at times.

Maja’s skills and talents have reached legendary status at this point. Her range is versatile, seamlessly and effortlessly shifting from dramatic to comedic, making audiences feel a wide variety of emotions with the intensity of her performances.

These acting chops have earned her a multitude of awards both local and international, such as Best Actress awards in the Gawad Urian, Asian Academy Creative Awards, Asia Contents Awards, and the Busan International Film Festival. She’s also a total package as an entertainer, being able to captivate fans with her singing and dancing.

All of Maja’s talents have led her to become a Filipino artist without compare. That makes her the perfect ambassador for Jollibee Burger Steak, a meal that’s absolutely walang katulad. She’ll be debuting in Jollibee Burger Steak’s new campaign in a funny ad that pays homage to her creative skills, where she and an advertising agency try to put together a walang katulad Jollibee commercial that features her.

“When we figured that we needed someone iconic to be the face of a meal that’s walang katulad, we knew we had to have Maja on board. She has really earned the distinction of being called an artist who is unlike any other. We’re excited for people to see how we honor her and her skills in this new campaign,” said Jollibee Asst. Vice President for Core and Complementary Products,

Maja also took some time to share her thoughts on being part of the new campaign.

We’d like to talk about you as a “walang katulad” performer. What makes you say that you are “walang katulad”.

Maja: Walang katulad na energy ang ibinibigay ko kapag nagpeperform ako. Gusto kong nararamdaman ng audience yung energy ko, at yung saya ko na nagpe-perform ako para sa kanila.

You are known for being a versatile actress, a sensational dancer, a YouTube star, and many more. Can you share some personal experiences that have contributed to your wide range of talents?

M: Hindi rin naging madali ang journey ko bilang isang artista. Maraming paghihirap din. Pero sa bawat paghihirap na ‘yun, ‘yun ang ginagamit ko para unti-unti kong maabot ang aking mga pangarap.

How do you prepare for your most intense scenes?

M: Nire-review nang nire-review ko ang script. Paulit-ulit kong binabasa ‘yung lines, para pagdineliver ko siya, nasa puso talaga. Kailangan bawa’t role na gagampanan mo ay i-embrace ‘yun.

What’s your reaction to some of your hit scenes becoming viral on the internet?

M: Walang katulad na saya! Dahil kahit matagal nang tapos ay buhay pa rin sila sa social media.

What’s your favorite Jollibee product, and why?

M: My favorite Jollibee product is Jollibee Burger Steak. Walang katulad yun. ‘Yung pag sinabi mong gusto mo ng Burger Steak, sa Jollibee ka talaga bibili. Nandoon ‘yung malasang beef at sauce niya na walang katulad talaga!

Why do you think that Jollibee Burger Steak is “walang katulad” like you?

M: Siguro ‘yung kahit madami nang bagong product o artista, kami yung hahanapin at hahanapin pa rin—dahil kami ay walang katulad.

