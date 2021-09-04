When it comes to skin care, Hada Labo says ‘You Do You’

When it comes to skin care, Hada Labo has two basic rules. One is Never Scrimp on Hydration. Two, You Do You, which means there aren’t any rules. You don’t need to follow a number of steps. You just need to use products that hydrate your skin to give it that soft, bouncy and youthful look.

At the heart of Hada Labo’s Perfect x Simple skincare philosophy is the iconic Hada Labo Hydrating Lotion, the brand’s flagship product and the No. 1 Lotion in Japan for 14 consecutive years.

The Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion is packed with four types of Hyaluronic Acid that can attract and hold up to 2,000 times its own weight in water! Hyaluronic Acid is an ingredient that maximizes moisture retention, leaving skin supple and dewy. It’s a gentle ingredient that can work for all skin types, whether you have oily, dry or combination skin, so it is safe to incorporate into your routine. It’s also free from fragrance, alcohol, color and mineral oil so it won’t harm your skin.

What it will do is keep your skin hydrated and moisturized so you’ll need less and less makeup for those Zoom calls with video on.

The texture of the Hada Labo Hydrating Lotion is super lightweight so it’s not greasy but moisturizing enough to be used as your daytime moisturizer.

The Hada Labo Hydrating range also includes the Hydrating Lotion Light, which was made for those with oily-combination skin. Just like the original version, this light lotion contains four kinds of Hyaluronic Acid to deeply hydrate the skin and attract moisture to it but its texture is lighter and more watery.

There are three cleansers in the Hada Labo Hydrating range. The Hydrating Face Wash with two types of Hyaluronic Acid has an ultra-fine foam that gently removes dirt and impurities without drying or irritating the skin. The Deep Clean and Pore Refining Face Wash has Bentonite Clay from natural volcanic ash contains minerals that deep clean to rid the skin of dirt and other impurities and Japanese Green Tea Extract that removes excess oil so skin is fresh and clean. The Hydra and Whitening Face Wash with Brown Algae Extract hydrates and brightens the skin.

The Hada Labo Hydrating Range has two moisturizers-the Hydrating Light Cream (pink jar) and Hydrating Water Gel (blue jar).

The Hydrating Light Cream, which is refreshing, lightweight and non-greasy, adds an instant suppleness to normal-combination skin when applied. The Hydrating Water Gel for normal to oily skin is ultra-lightweight and is absorbed by the skin quickly. It has a velvety finish.

You can choose to do a two-step skincare routine or you could make it three. It’s your skin, your choice–You Do You!

The Hada Labo Hydrating and Whitening Ranges are available at Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and Zalora.

