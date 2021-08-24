Filipino film on Typhoon Yolanda “Whether the Weather is Fine” wins in 74th Locarno Film Festival

Globe Studios bagged another prestigious international award as its film Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) won the Cinema e Gioventu Prize (Youth Jury Prize) in the recent 74th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Produced alongside local production houses Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, Quantum Films, iWanTFC, Dreamscape, Blacksheep, CBM Films, and international partners AAND Company (Singapore), KawanKawan Media (Indonesia), Weydemann Bros. (Germany), Whether the Weather is Fine is the only Philippine film selected to compete in the Locarno Festival’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente (Filmmakers of the Present Competition). The festival is known for highlighting works from up and coming directors around the world.

The movie featuring Daniel Padilla, Rans Rifol, and Charo Santos-Concio, focuses on the story of a young man fighting to survive while searching desperately for missing loved ones.

It was based on Director Carlo Manatad’s own experiences from the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda, one of the most powerful typhoons in history which devastated coastal regions in the Central Philippines eight years ago.

“The Cinema e Gioventu Award means a lot for me as a young filmmaker. As someone who just started delving into feature filmmaking, cinema for me, has always been a medium that transcends national and cultural boundaries. I am humbled and excited by this recognition and will continue to work hard in giving a voice to my fellow Filipinos through stories that have yet to be told,” said Manatad.

Whether the Weather is Fine is also the only Filipino film that was invited to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. It will be featured from September 9-18, 2021, under the Contemporary World Cinema section.

“Globe Studios plays a role in telling the stories of ordinary Filipinos. We fund and produce films that we see would allow audiences, local and foreign, to better appreciate our unique culture,” Quark Henares, Head of Globe Studios said.

He added, “The film project (Whether the Weather is Fine) was already greenlit when I came into Globe Studios and even then, I knew it was a great story to tell — one that would not only enlighten its audiences, but also inspire the Filipinos amid these trying times.“

Henares also shared that he believed the creative partnership between co-writer Gian Abraham, director Carlo Manatad, producer Armi Cacanindin, and executive producer Jojie Alonso integral to the final cut of the story.

Another short film by Manatad that Globe Studios co-produced was The Imminent Immanent, which also had its world premiere in TIFF in 2018. A year before, Manatad’s Jodilerks dela Cruz, Employee of the Year, was also presented at the same venue.

Globe Studios is an entertainment production company that tells stories through silver screens, black boxes, and handheld devices since 2016. It prides itself on being creator-focused and bold with its content with films like LSS, Hintayin ng Langit, and the first Filipino Netflix film Dead Kids.This extends as well to television and online content, with genre-bending shows like Hello K-Idol, Disney Dream Big Princess, the Youtube Series Gaya sa Pelikula and the upcoming OTJ: The Series.

