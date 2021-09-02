Which foodpanda deal are you?

Sometimes there’s just too much work to be done and not enough time to do them. foodpanda offers the convenience of fast and efficient delivery so you won’t have to worry about mealtimes even if you are busy. What’s more, there are deals and discounts on deliveries that are available every day to satisfy your food cravings. Which foodpanda deal is your ideal match? Take this quiz and find out!

Question 1: What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

Hit the snooze button five times. Check my meetings for the day. Decide what to eat for breakfast.

Question 2: Which K-Pop Group do you wish to spend 24 hours with?

BTS because they made me love myself (and my “me time”). Black Pink because of their powerful swag, luxury, and fashion. Super M because their performance and songs are full of unexpected surprises.

Question 3: What do you want to eat for breakfast?

Any silog meal Coffee and a pastry A healthy cereal

Question 4: How do you like to spend your free time?

Chilling with my family and friends. Scheduling my next free time. Practicing my photography skills for my next trip out of town.

Question 5: What’s your favorite drink?

Milk tea for sharing with my sibs! Coffee to keep me awake. A cocktail that I mixed myself.

Question 6: What are you ordering for lunch?

A big meal for the fam! A sandwich that’s loaded with everything I’ll try the bestsellers from the new restaurant everyone is talking about.

Question 7: How do you end your day?

Chatting with my friends about our favorite KDrama Oppa. Planning on what to work on next. Catching up on the latest trending news here and abroad.

Mostly A’s: You are laid back and love spending quality time with the people who matter to you the most. Because you love bonding over good food, the Super Sundays Deals from foodpanda can make your weekend bonding even better with up to 50% off on your favorite comfort food items, so you order more to share!

Mostly B’s: You are always on-the-go and looking for convenient ways to complement your lifestyle. Jumpstart your week with foodpanda’s Mega Mondays deals of up to 50% off to enjoy your favorite dishes while staying within your budget.

Mostly C’s: You can’t wait to explore the world again, and while you’re staying home, you love taking your palate on new food adventures. foodpanda’s Epic Deals will bring different cuisine choices to your doorstep at up to 50% off, so you can take a taste trip in the comfort of your home.

foodpanda offers great deals every day to help you make affordable choices that fit your lifestyle. Whether it’s food bonding with the fam for Sunday lunch, fueling yourself for the week ahead, or simply craving to try something new, foodpanda has deals and discounts ready for you. Kaya tap mo na yan and enjoy having your orders delivered safely and efficiently by friendly foodpanda riders. For more information about foodpanda’s Super Sundays, Mega Mondays, and Epic Deals, visit foodpanda Facebook and foodpanda Instagram pages today.