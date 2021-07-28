Why every gamer needs at least one product from Vertux

The up-and-coming gaming accessory brand, Vertux, has been creating a huge buzz online recently and here’s the explanation on that. When it was launched in March, Vertux piqued the interest of consumers as gaming accessories are in high demand. With the limited source of entertainment due to the global pandemic, the gaming industry really took off.

With its great quality and sleek design, there’s no doubt Vertux products are selling like hotcakes. Plus the fact that it’s readily available in major channels like Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, Grab Mart, and even via Viber!

“We are grateful for Vertux’s strong online presence. This way, we were able to truly immerse consumers to the great quality and service of Vertux. We are more motivated than ever to bring the best to the table. We still have many surprises for everyone, so better to stay tuned!” Vertux Philippines Country Manager Lea Co said.

If you are just as intrigued and have no Vertux item yet, you might want to check out first their best-selling keyboards that are designed to achieve the highest gaming performance. Vertux Radiance is a high-precision gaming keyboard that keeps you ahead of your enemy with its ultra-fast tactical feedback. It boasts six anti-ghosting keys allowing simultaneous keypress while gaming. Vertux Tactical, on the other hand, is an equally high-performing mechanical keyboard that provides precision with 100% anti-ghosting keys with stylish rainbow backlight featuring 8 LED effects. From one mechanical keyboard to another, Vertux Vendetta has a sweet surprise as it comes with a mouse, a perfect combo one can truly say. With its GX rubber dome switches, the ant-ghosting keyboard executes command faster, making it easier for you to win every battle! It sports 26 anti-ghositng keys and RGB lighting with 9 modes.

React faster than ever before with Vertux’s lineup of mice and give yourself a competitive edge with devices that offer impeccable accuracy. Vertux Kryptonite has the smoothest, most reliable tracking experience. Its 6-DPI settings up to 10,000 DPI helps flawless speed changes even during the most decisive gaming moments. An unassuming alternative is the Vertux Domindator—a USB-wired gaming mouse that helps you play in full capacities. It features 4 on-the-go DPI settings up to 3,200 and a polling rate of 1,000Hz, the fastest for a wired mouse.

Immerse yourself in your game even further with Vertux’s high-definition noise-isolating headsets starting from Vertux Malaga and Manila which both offer reliable 40mm speaker drivers for perfect competitive gaming sessions. Vertux Blitz is just as promising with its 50mm premium drivers ensuring you to hear every precise detail with the greatest clarity. It is lightweight over ear design lets your gaming marathons go pass like a breeze. You may also rest your gaming headset on either Vertux Extent or Hexarack. Both are an all-in-one headset stand that can make any gaming table classier with built-in USB ports and LED lights to play around with.

Stream seamlessly with other Vertux accessories such as Streamer-3 mic which offers standout easy-tilt performance with a cool LED backlight feature that makes it eye-catching for gamers. Vertux Vertucharge-Qi is also the most raved product online. No more cables and messy charging stations with this device as it is designed to help secure your devices while charging at 3x faster speeds. For PS5 users, Vertux Powerbase-PS5 is a treat. It is a dual dock charging hub for your controllers that keeps you on-the-go!

Be prepared to awaken the gamer in you as Vertux offers a wide array of accessories such as keyboards, mice, headphones, cooling pads, headphone stands, and microphones. And to top it all off, Vertux has a 2-year warranty on all its products ensuring that you are given the quality you deserve!

Vertux is available in selected retail stores nationwide and in their official stores at Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, and Grab.