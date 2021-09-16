Why it’s Increasingly Important to Grow Nature Smart Preschoolers

It wasn’t so long ago that society started to shift from convenient, fast foods to healthier alternatives or organic food. This shift was driven by a collective drive to live healthier and stay stronger with the right nutrition and lifestyle choices as early as possible. Now that travel and movement are also limited, the need to connect to nature and its role in mental health has also become important.

With these shifts, more moms are becoming nature smart—possessing the knowledge about how to relate well to nature—so they can give their kids only the best. Nature smart moms understand that growing up close to nature can play a big role in their kids’ overall wellbeing, and that organic food, being fresher and containing more of the good stuff than the bad, has become not just a nice-to-have, but essential.

However, making the switch to an organic lifestyle can be intimidating for some.

Promil Organic Mom Andi Manzano understands how overwhelming it can be to learn about the do’s and don’ts of an organic lifestyle. She advises to start small. “I got started by looking at the labels and the nutritional value. It’s important to see, for example, how much refined sugar was added or where the ingredients came from. Being nature smart gives me peace of mind to know that whatever we put in our bodies has high nutritional value and no harmful chemicals,” she said.

Benefits Of Organic Nutrition For Preschoolers

When it comes to food, nature smart moms know to look for food free from antibiotics, GMOs, and chemical pesticides. For organically grown food, there’s also mounting evidence that it is rich in nutrients, such as iron, vitamin C, phosphorus, and magnesium. This means essential nutrient- rich organic fruits, vegetables, and grains can support a stronger immune system. It even has no chemical pesticides as it is usually given the best natural conditions for growth. For example, organic farmers always consider the health of the soil because healthy soil offers a suitable mechanism for crops to access nutrients from the earth.

Research also supports the health benefits of organic meat and milk consumption as organic cows are pasture grazed, resulting in better milk and meat quality. Studies also show that organic meat and milk have 50% more omega-3 fatty acids than non-organic milk. Omega-3 fatty acids are said to improve brain function and support better brain development in children.

How Being Nature Smart Benefits Your Preschoolers

However, it’s not enough for moms to be nature smart; it’s also important for kids to improve their naturalist intelligence. Nature smart kids reap more benefits that will help them grow into well-rounded adults. For example, nature smart kids are better equipped to combat stress and fatigue—modern society’s common ailments.

Being nature smart is also vital in boosting immunity. Children with the naturalist intelligence will grow up knowing which foods are best for their overall health. They will also know how responsible and sustainable farming has a direct effect on human health, making them better future stewards of the environment.

You can encourage your child to be nature smart today by giving them unstructured outdoor play time (if possible in a safe, socially-distant way), which also helps them develop their creativity and observational skills. You can also bring nature to your home by helping them care for a plant, vegetables, or herbs.

Give your child 100% organic certified milk

Besides encouraging your kid to interact with nature and being more discerning about the quality of the ingredients in the food you provide to your family, you can support your kid’s nature smart development by giving them 100% organic certified milk.

PROMIL® Organic, made by the leading formula milk manufacturer in the Philippines, Wyeth Nutrition, is made with 100% organic milk, sourced from certified organic dairy farms, with no chemical pesticides, and with DHA and AA, so your child can grow healthy and smart. It is even certified organic by the OCCP or the Organic Certification Center of the Philippines Inspection and Services, Inc, and the NASAA or the (National Association for Sustainable Agriculture Australia), which follows the international standards of IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements).

“Promil Organic has all the essential nutrients every child needs every day. And the best thing about it is, it’s organic!” Andi said. Together, choose the #SmartWayToGoOrganic with #PROMILOrganic! Bring the best of nature indoors for your Nature Smart Kids!