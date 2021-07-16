Why these influencers are showing 27 different emotions in online portraits

Content creators and celebrities have been taking to social media to share their emotional journey throughout lockdown, via selfie portraits. Dubbed #27EmotionsChallenge, these social media stars, including model Jessica Yang and Tiktok stars Dasuri Choi and Yanyan de Jesus to name a few, bared a full spectrum of their authentic emotions from the past year or so, including anxiety, confusion, triumph, and satisfaction, to encourage everyone to embrace every emotion they feel may it be good or bad.

Each post featured a collage of selfies, representing their range of feelings captured with the OPPO Reno6’s powerful AI camera technologies, and was captioned with a personal story, diving into what these emotions were. While they each revealed intimate details about their anxieties and uneasiness during the lockdown, they also found what they needed to focus on, leading to feelings of gratitude, enlightenment, and excitement as they look ahead to their next projects and even growth.

The #27EmotionsChallenge is a call to share your most authentic self through your real and unfiltered emotions captured in portraits. Take the challenge too and share your authentic emotions on social media. Aside from that, you may also check out the fun 27 Emotions Filter on Instagram and Facebook and guess which of the 27 emotions you’ll need to capture in portrait for your story.

Earlier this month, James Reid and Nadine Lustre kicked off the OPPO Reno6 series campaign, sharing their own emotions in portrait on Instagram. While keeping specifics about the Reno6 series quiet for now, the global smart device brand promises more emotions captured in portraits to be shared on social media, leading up to the official launch of the newest addition to the Reno series.