GoDaddy | Why Website Security is Important for Business Continuity

The past year saw businesses of all sizes shift to the online marketplace. And with the continued need to shelter in place due to the pandemic, digital-based transactions are expected to continue to rise in the future.

As more entrepreneurs expand their online operations, the more they need to take website security seriously. According to the Department of Trade and Industry, with the rise of digitalization, cybersecurity and data privacy remain a challenge especially for small businesses.

“As more Filipinos shop online, businesses of all sizes need to ensure their websites are protected to help maintain customer trust and credibility for online transactions. In addition, addressing security protection for your online presence can help to ensure that your business website is not impacted and available for your customers to make their purchases,” said Norman Barrientos, Director of Marketing for Southeast Asia of GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs worldwide.

Securing your business website is crucial in maintaining operational continuity and customer loyalty. GoDaddy shares the following ways to help secure your website.

Install an SSL Certificate

The basic protection your website can have is an SSL Certificate–which automatically creates a secure, encrypted connection with the browser of those who visit your site. What this means is that personal information passing to and from your website is further protected from data hacking.

Aside from security protections, having an SSL Certificate installed on your website can affect the discoverability of the website in search results. Search engines like Google rank websites with SSL Certificates higher in search results listings. Web browsers also flag websites without an SSL Certificate as “not secure.” Business credibility can immediately come into question with potential customers who log on to your website, with the intent to do business with your company. GoDaddy offers a variety of SSL certificate plans.

Consider More Protection as Your Website Grows

Aside from installing an SSL Certificate on a website, additional protections such as a web application firewall (WAF) that intercepts incoming malicious code for security threats, and a malware scanner that alerts you if there is any bad content or code on your website and helps to start to address the issue, are crucial additional website protections to consider. Having these security protections in place can also help your website load faster.

GoDaddy, offers Website Security services which includes a bundle of tools that helps to protect your website, as well as includes continuous website monitoring and a back-up function that allows you to restore your entire website in a single click.

Conduct regular website Back- Ups

As you continually edit and update your website, it’s important that your files, including photos, and the overall layout of your website are safely backed up. This allows you to restore your website should any problems occur.

Today, tools that help keep website files more protected, like GoDaddy Website Backup, automatically take stock of changes in your website and secure them in the cloud. This helps protect your website against cyberthreats, with easy restoration which can help to limit downtime for your business.

