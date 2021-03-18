5 reasons why you should not miss ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO GO via SKY

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has more to offer to fans in this superhero-stacked film featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” promises to be a rollercoaster ride experience. Here are five reasons why you should watch it as it arrives on Philippine shores on HBO GO via SKY:

1) Zack Snyder’s version is four hours and two minutes long

Zack Snyder’s version proves to be a jam-packed wonder for fans to experience as it promises a four-hour epic, expanding the backstories of our beloved heroes—from the introduction of Cyborg’s mother, Elinore Stone; the love interest of The Flash in Iris West; the appearance of Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and how he deepens Aquaman’s story arc; to the emotional affair between Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Superman himself.

More screen time also means more action-packed scenes, more characters to behold, and provides viewers a much broader spectrum.

2) Never-before-seen, existing-footage for die-hard DC fans

With its extended running time, the film promises more never-before-seen footage. Apart from the featured Justice League heroes—Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher)—fans should watch out for another member in the mix in Calvin Swanwick, also known as the Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix).

Fierce adversary Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) also has extended scenes in the film, while Ryan Choi (Zheng Kai) expands his role for viewers to unravel. Fans can watch the triumph of the Justice League against Akropolis’ nightmare, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), in its extended glory, along with the first-time appearance of apocalyptic god Darkseid and the haunting return of Jared Leto’s Joker.

3) “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” divided into six chapters

For a much easier viewing experience for fans, the producers made sure to divide the four-hour film into six chapters, including a special epilogue, to make give fans the options how to watch it. It also gives fans to get to know more the characters which a theatrical version cannot.

4) Additional editing for the spectacle of fans

The film also showcases a new musical score, written by its original composer Junkie XL, also known as Tom Holkenborg. Its visual effects team worked tirelessly on thousands of shots that needed to be done or re-done for the avid viewers.

5) New scenes to watch out for

Fans and movie-watchers alike should expect new scenes from Zack Snyder’s execution of DC’s Justice League. Apart from reshooting The Flash’s scene virtually, archrivals Batman and the Joker have additional footage together and how it will turn around the highly anticipated franchise.

Now, you can fully experience all of these, even in the comfort of your homes, as SKY brings Filipino viewers the world-premiere of the HBO Max original "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in HD and commercial-free this March 18 (Thursday) on HBO GO.

