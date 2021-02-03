Win a lifetime supply of free SEAOIL gas when you #ScanToPay with PayMaya!

PayMaya and SEAOIL are giving customers a chance to win a lifetime supply of free gas* when they #ScanToPay via PayMaya’s #BetterQR at select SEAOIL stations nationwide.

Three lucky winners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be awarded with this grand prize. Apart from these grand promo winners, three other winners on the monthly draw will win a one year’s supply of free gas, while thirty winners will take home P3,000 worth of SEAOIL gift certificates from PayMaya.

A lifetime supply of fuel means winners will receive P5,000.00 worth of SEAOIL fuel per month during his/her actual life span, starting in the month when the winner was drawn.

Joining the raffle is easy, simply follow these steps:

Purchase at least P500 worth of fuel and lubricant products at any participating SEAOIL station and #ScanToPay with PayMaya until February 8, 2021. Customers will get one coupon with a promo code with every P500 spend. They can enter the promo code at www.lifetimefreegas.com or thru SMS by texting REGISTER to 225-66-99. Once the promo code has been registered, they already qualify for the raffle.

What makes this all the more exciting is that paying via PayMaya’s #BetterQR, the preferred payment option at SEAOIL, gives customers the chance to also enjoy up to 100% cashback on top of these raffle promos, making their fuel-up experience extra rewarding.

“Fueling up at SEAOIL is definitely made better with PayMaya, because you enjoy the safety and convenience of paying using only your mobile phone through PayMaya QR. But because PayMaya is the most rewarding e-Wallet in the country today, we’ve made it so that you get a lot of these extra perks and cashback — plus a chance to win a lifetime of free gas — whenever you scan to pay with PayMaya at participating SEAOIL branches,” said Mark Jason Dee, Head of Growth Marketing and Partnerships at PayMaya.

So what are you waiting for? Enjoy the cashless life and fuel up for your next drive with PayMaya QR at SEAOIL today! To know which stations are accepting PayMaya QR as a payment method, visit https://www.seaoil.com.ph/stations-accepting-paymaya.

Getting PayMaya and paying for your purchases using the app is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your everyday commuting needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touch points nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touch points nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.