Win a share of P700,000 in prizes when you fuel up at Caltex via PayMaya QR

Motorists can drive a safer and more rewarding experience with Caltex as  PayMaya powers contactless payment options plus a chance to win as much as P100,000 in select Caltex stations nationwide.

A total of P700,000 worth of prizes from PayMaya and Caltex are up for grabs for 150 winners  who  can get a chance to win P1,000 and P10,000 in prizes, plus one lucky winner  who  will  take  home the grand prize of P100,000!

By utilizing contactless payment options  like  PayMaya  QR, customers not only enjoy exciting rewards but  also  experience safer transactions as this lessens the risk of virus transmission often associated with cash handling. With  PayMaya  as  the preferred  payment option at their go-to Caltex stations, motorists can  now  drive around  the metro worry-free and enjoy exciting rewards that give them the best value for their money.

To get a chance to  win  these exciting rewards, all they have to  do is #ScanToPay  at least  P100 via PayMaya QR, at select Caltex stations  nationwide until February 28, 2021.

Every  PayMaya  QR transaction automatically earns a customer  a raffle entry  for the promo.  And the more they #ScanToPay, the more chances they have of winning. The first batch of winners will be announced on January 22, 2021 and the next batch, including the grand winner, will be announced  on March 5, 2021.

On top of the chance to win these raffle prizes, motorists who #ScanToPay via  PayMaya QR  will instantly get  a 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback of up to P500 for their PayMaya  QR transaction.

Getting  PayMaya  and paying contactless for your purchases  is very easy. Just download the  PayMaya app at  https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133  and register an account, to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your everyday needs, don’t pay cash.  PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya  provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or  remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by  PayMaya  network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.

